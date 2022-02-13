This Cool Girl Eyeshadow Look From NYFW F/W '22 Is Seriously Dreamy

While Euphora-inspired eye makeup is taking over the F/W 2022 shows at NYFW, there is one color of shadow that is clearly queen. Bright baby blue shadows have popped up on the runways of Christian Siriano, Kim Shui, and Bronx and Banco. But instead of being redundant, the makeup looks have spotlighted the amazing versatility of this color that may, at first glance, be incredibly hard to pull off. Blue eyeshadow may be a trend, but how you choose to wear it is completely customizable.

Kim Shui Studios offered the easiest look to incorporate into your everyday life: A sheer wash of cerulean that smoked out ever-so slightly. Lead makeup artist Charlie Riddle swept Stila’s Double Dip Suede & Glitter & Glow Liquid Shadow in Blue Jean across the lid, and then diffused the shade out and up toward the outer tip of the eyebrows.

He then added Stila’s Dual Ended Liquid Eyeliner in two new shades — Perriwinkle and Midnight — around the lashes and into the corner of the eye to mirror the blue of the eyeshadow. Riddle then grounded everything with a few coats of the brand’s Huge Extreme Mascara. It’s a perfect option if you want to change up your go-to smokey eye.

Things at Christian Siriano were a bit more pop-art-inspired. To compliment the cobalts in the collection, lead makeup artist Sophia Tilbury (Charlotte Tilbury’s niece, because talent runs in the family) opted for a blue double cat-eye. She actually crushed Charlotte Tilbury’s Eye Colour Magic Duo Liner in Super Blue and then mixed it with the brand’s Magic Away Concealer in 1, the lightest shade available.

The result was a gorgeous cornflower blue that was sketched into a blockier cat-eye. To add some contrast, Tilbury then added the the brand’s Hollywood Exagger-eyes Duo Eyeliner along the lash line before finishing it with a slight flick. And since the eyes were so bold, Tilbury left the rest of the face very natural and glowing.

For the disco divas who want to take on this trend there was Bronx and Banco. Riddle lead the makeup once again, but this time, he opted for full-on sparkle. On the models who got blue eyeshadow, he applied Stila’s Double Dip Suede Shade & Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Beach Wave from the lash line to the crease, and then dabbed the brand’s Glitter & Glow Diamond Dust for extra sparkle. It’s a look that only takes one or two products, but it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

Courtesy of Stila Cosmetics.

While blue may not be a neutral, it’s definitely a hue that’s easier to incorporate into your beauty look than you probably thought. Interested in testing it out at home? Shop these products to get the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.