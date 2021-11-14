This Buzzy Black-Owned Beauty Brand Makes For Great Holiday Gifting

Last holiday season, I had one friend who was super intentional about giving everyone in her life gifts from Black-owned brands. I was so impressed by my friend’s intentionality that, this holiday season, I’m following suit in being the “is it Black-owned?” friend, and making sure that my gifts to loved ones include at least one Black-owned beauty brand.

If you’re thinking that this sounds like a hard feat, it’s truly easier than you think. Though Black-owned brands are generally under represented in most industries, there is no shortage of authentic and effective beauty brands to choose from in this category. From natural skin care, to state-of-the-art makeup, Black-owned brands are diversifying the beauty space one launch at a time. This holiday season look to established names like Pat McGrath and Mented, or brands that just launched this year like Bread Beauty Supply and Ami Cole for the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life.

Below, find 30 of the best Black-owned beauty brands and their best offerings across skin care, makeup, and hair that are sure to impress and give you the title of “best gift-giver”.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Makeup

Uoma

This Nigerian-owned brand is a go-to if you’re gifting for a makeup lover (especially if it's yourself). Though known for its highly pigmented eyeshadows and lipsticks, there’s something for everyone here — opt for a set like the Drama Queen Kit to gift a taste of a few different products.

Ami Cole

If you’ve been on the internet at all this year you’ve probably heard of Ami Cole. The now Instagram-favorite brand offers a skin-enhancing tint made with melanin-rich skin in mind and a lip gloss that has been hailed the “Telfar Bag of Lip Gloss.” With acclaim that high, you’ll definitely want to add one (or two, or three) Ami Cole products to your friends’ stockings this year.

Danessa Myricks

Beauty industry vet, and makeup artist extraordinaire Danessa Myricks is a highly regarded name in beauty, and for good reason. The self-taught makeup artist continues to break boundaries for people of all races, ages, and genders through her high-quality, inclusive products — perfect for the person who loves to play with makeup and put on a full face.

Pat McGrath

It’s no question that Pat McGrath is one of most well-known and respected names in beauty — and she has the products to back it up. The makeup lover in your life will be blown away by any of Pat McGrath Lab’s artful makeup offerings, but especially one of her luxe holiday gift sets.

Fenty Beauty

No introduction needed here — Rihanna disrupted and changed the beauty industry for the best when she launched Fenty Beauty. Most people have at least one brand favorite they constantly need to refill or a product that’s been on their wishlist for one too many days. The Fenty Beauty site currently has gift sets ranging from $25 to $75 including the perfect set for your “Bare-Faced Besties.” So play beauty Santa this year and make someone’s entire holiday season by gifting a limited-edition set — and pick something up for yourself while you’re at it.

Mented

Mented is a staple in every Black makeup lover’s arsenal (including mine), so if you know someone (Black or otherwise) who loves makeup or needs to step up their glam game, opt for one of Mented’s many products. My personal favorites include the foundation sticks, blushes, and lip glosses — but you can’t go wrong with this Holiday Faves Lipstick Trio.

The Lip Bar

Don’t let the name fool you, this Black woman-owned brand has knockout products across the board — from skin tints, foundation, and concealer to rich hued liquid lip colors, brow pencils, and eyeshadow palettes. Not sure where to start? Get a little bit of everything with the Easy Beauty Bundle.

Bossy Cosmetics

Listed as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2021, Bossy Cosmetics’ lipsticks are next level when it comes to pigment. Think of these as your quintessential power products — the shades you put on when you mean business.

Juvia’s Place

Juvia’s Place is your one-stop shop for highly pigmented makeup. Its palettes have become famous for vibrant hues that have the ability to pop on any skin tone without even needing to use eyeshadow primer.

Beauty Bakerie

Owned and founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2011, this makeup brand is anchored in supporting social justice causes while delivering quality products to meet every makeup lover’s need. “I’ve always felt a sense of duty to use my platform to inform, to encourage and educate, to uplift, unite, and inspire others to see the value in being sweet,” says Nicole in a mission statement on the brand’s website.

Hair

Bread Beauty Supply

Bread Beauty Supply took the industry by storm this year, becoming one of the buzziest names in hair care. It’s now known and loved for its minimalist packaging, niche products, and clean, effective formulation. Make someone’s wash day routine 10 times better by gifting them the brand’s Wash Day Essentials Kit for curly and textured hair.

Felicia Leatherwood

Have you ever watched an episode (or several seasons) of Insecure and thought, Wow, how does Issa’s hair always look great? Well, most of the time, Felicia Leatherwood is to thank for those stunning hairstyles. The celebrity stylist blessed the masses when she dropped her now iconic detangle brush. The revolutionary tool allows for easy brushing on all hair types primarily due to its open-ended flexibility. While most brushes are bonded on all four sides, Leatherwood’s brush is only bonded on three, enabling its flexi-bristles to provide fluid movement, so it moves with your hair.

Charlotte Mensah

Supporting Ghanaian movers and shakers in beauty is basically a hobby of mine, and Charlotte Mensah is always on top of that list. The Ghanaian-British hairstylist’s luxe award-winning hair care line includes the Manketti Oil, Manketti Oil Finishing Mist, and Manketti Oil Shampoo and Conditioner — all of which are ideal if you’re looking to add some luxury into your wash day routine.

Sienna Naturals

Everything Issa Rae touches literally turns to gold, so it’s no surprise that her hair care brand (co-owned with Hannah Diop) is basically gold for your hair. With formulations that feature healthy ingredients free of harsh sulfates, parabens, silicones, artificial fragrances, and dyes, Sienna Naturals delivers quality hair and scalp care that will have your curls flourishing.

Flawless By GU

It’s always refreshing when a celebrity beauty brand gets it right, and Gabrielle Union got it so right with Flawless By GU. If you don’t believe me, just check the testimonials on the brand’s site and social media accounts: “I have tried countless products for natural hair. From the most expensive to the least, and this is the first product that actually works for my hair type.”

Salwa Petersen

Perfect for your vegan friend who loves all things natural, the Salwa Petersen gift bag includes a chic travel-themed canvas toiletry bag to hold the plant-based comb and award-winning hair cream. Founder Salwa Petersen hails from Northern Chad where she was instilled with various effective traditional beauty rituals, many of which she now includes in her products.

Briogeo

If you’re looking to gift quality hair care that works on all curl types, look no further than Briogeo. Its lineup includes everything for a successful wash day, from more than four types of shampoos (moisturizing, hydrating, hypoallergenic, and volumizing) to a slew of conditioners, and myriad of styling products. If you really want to go for the gold, its new defining hair mask is a must.

Vernon François

If you haven’t heard of Vernon François, you’ve most likely seen his work — ever seen Amandla Stenberg with hair that looked like a piece of art or Lupita Nyong’o in an outrageously good updo? Well, you have François to thank for those. His award-winning hair care line is an ideal way to gift a luxury hair care experience at a super-reasonable price.

Curls Dynasty

Every person with naturally curly hair knows that it can be a physical and financial strain to care for it with the right products, so gifting an entire hair care set from one of the best natural hair lines out there is basically an act of service — as close as you can get to just washing and styling someone’s hair for them. Curl Dynasty is one of the most reached for brands at every beauty supply store, and for good reason — its products are super effective in helping users get bouncy, healthy curls and maintain them with ease.

Adwoa Beauty

Another Ghanaian-founded beauty brand I absolutely love supporting is Adwoa Beauty — the story behind the brand is inspiring and the products are equally effective. Founder Julian Addo mastered her craft of hairstyling from her mother’s basement and managed to save up to launch her first salon, eventually starting her own line of products. The brand boasts being “old school” with products that are simple in formulation yet effective.

Skin Care

ROSE Ingleton MD

Created by acclaimed dermatologist Dr. Rose Ingleton, each product in the ROSE Ingleton MD line is infused with a blend of natural fruit extracts native to her home island of Jamaica. The brand is beloved by industry experts including editors, influencers, and other beauty brand owners, as well as everyday skin care lovers alike. Head to Sephora, Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter, Violet Grey, or the brand’s website to see what all the hype is about.

Hyper Skin

If the name Hyper Skin Care rings a bell it’s probably because of its now famous Vitamin C serum — it’s the best-selling product that launched the brand to stardom. CEO and founder Desiree Verdejo struggled with acne and dark spots as a teenager so in a lot of ways she created this brand for her younger self and now millions get to revel in the joy of banishing dark spots.

Oui The People

I felt a slight pang of jealousy watching my aforementioned friend gift Oui The People’s bath salts last Christmas. Fast forward a year later and I’ve since bought and enjoyed the bath salts, body oil, and the brand’s newest Resurfacing Body Serum. These products are ideal for the person in your life who spends forever in the shower and loves to come out smooth as a baby.

Ustawi

New skin care brands hit the market all the time, but it only took me one look at the ingredient list and a short conversation with founder Natacha Paugam to know that this African-born label was the real deal. Beauty writer Vanese Maddix heralded the brand’s Niacinamide Dark Spot Corrector as exceeding her expectations saying it “tackled dark spots in less than two weeks.”

KNC Beauty

Kristen Noel Crawley started KNC Beauty five years ago because she “saw a need in the market for no-fuss skin care that’s safe for all skin types — especially melanated skin.” Now that the brand has hit Insta-famous status, her goal is to “continue to introduce innovative products that help to nourish and rejuvenate your skin,” she says to TZR. “Most of all, I want to create a company that is truly inclusive of everyone and effective to use.” If you’re thinking of gifting KNC for someone this holiday season, start with the newest launch: The Leaf Eye Mask, which has all-natural, plant-based ingredients such as Green Tea Leaf, Cucumber, and Cactus Extracts to hydrate and revive the skin all around your eye — perfect for the cool down from all the hectic holiday festivities.

Hanahana Beauty

Ghanaian-American founder Abena Boamah is the leading commander in the crusade against ashy skin and her shea body butters are her greatest weapon. Made using ethically sourced shea butter from Ghana, Hanahana Beauty’s ultra-moisturizing body butters are guaranteed to keep your skin glistening all winter, while also reducing skin inflammation.

Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys’ beauty brand took the industry by storm when it launched last year. The brand spans both skin and body care offerings but it’s actually the message of honoring self-care that makes the brand so authentic — perfect for the friend who could use a little more pampering.

Topicals

This Black-owned skin care brand has been all the buzz this year, namely for its super-effective hyperpigmentation Faded cream. Lucky for everyone, the brand has a set of its best-selling products ready for gifting: the Faded Serum and Brightening & Clearing Mist along with the Like Butter Hydrating Mask and Hydrating & Soothing Mist. Be prepared to have all your friends asking you for more skin care recommendations after using these.

LaBeautyologist

Everyone’s favorite internet esthetician launched arguably the most genius skin care accessory last year: cleansing cuffs. You know when you’re washing your face and the water starts to drip down your arm, getting everywhere in the bathroom but in the sink and on your face? Well, acclaimed esthetician, skin care guru, and creator of the 60 Seconds Cleansing Rule, Nayamka Roberts-Smith created a skin care accessory that fixes that all too familiar problem. These cleansing cuffs along with other products in her Shower Chic line (robes, towel headband, and towel wrap) make the perfect self-care gift.

Eadem

Eadem’s dark spot milk serum is currently sold out on its website (again) because it’s that good, and if you have a skin care obsessed friend, they’ve probably been waiting for it to be restocked. The serum is still available at Sephora, so stock up for the holidays before the frenzy ensues.