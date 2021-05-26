Keys Soulcare's New Body Care Line Is All About Inside-Out Wellness

As the world continues to explore the undoubted connections between the physical and spiritual, Alicia Keys stays one step ahead. Even in her earliest days as piano’s classically trained wunderkind, Keys and her artistic output is always as much a treat for the spirit as it is for the ears. That balance is never more carefully calibrated than with her beauty wellness line Keys Soulcare, which expands into body care for the first time this summer.

Keys Soulcare’s new installment officially launches in June and features a trio of soothing head-to-toe treatments that focus on hydration, gentle cleansing, and — most crucially — indulging in some all-important “me time.” Like everything in the Soulcare line, the draw is as much to the spiritually restoring benefits of each product as the physical ones, with a focus on self-care from the inside out. For this reason, these new additions come with individual affirmations to recite, a Keys Soulcare signature across the complete collection meant to encourage mindfulness and stoke self-love. In an intimate profile with Bustle, the energetically sensitive Keys reveals that she considers the line to be a reflection of her “own personal evolution.” Anyone familiar with her music, so introspective yet universal, understands exactly what Keys means.

Keys Soulcare itself was developed by the singer in conjunction with Dr. Renée Snyder, Board Certified Dermatologist and Co-Founder of W3LL PEOPLE, which is now under e.l.f.'s ever-expanding brand umbrella. Together, the partners formulated a collection of gentle, cruelty-free and clean products that follow FDA and EU guidelines regarding restricted ingredients. First launched in the final days of 2020, the initial products offered were something of a starter pack for those looking to explore the connection between skin care and self-care: a tranquil-scented candle, an obsidian face roller, and a skin-smoothing moisturizer all built around Key's ethos. Each subsequent release has since expanded on that vision, and this June's body-centric drop is no exception. “These offerings give you moments to fill yourself up,” Keys tells Bustle, explaining the line. “It’s such a simple thing to say what you need, but it’s so big.”

First up on the new Soulcare lineup is a creamy, oat-and-sage-scented cleanser for both hands and body. The aptly-named Renewing Hand + Body Wash delivers purifying antioxidants (in the form of naturally rich Manuka honey, a...key ingredient in much of the line) along with added moisture thanks to ultra-hydrating shea and coco butters. According to the brand, the wash is meant to evoke a sense of regeneration along with its accompanying affirmation: "I love myself as I am."

Next in the collection is a glass vial of lightweight oil meant to be applied from head to toe, hair included. The Sacred Body Oil — powered by moisture-boosting jojoba, baobab, and marula oils — add significant hydration back to skin while sea buckthorn firms and boosts radiance. While that's the skin care benefit, the Soulcare benefit is all about balance restoration and soul vitality, with its affirmation reminding the user "Everything I do is an act of creation."

If you're looking to find your center and stay grounded (and hydrated), the Rich Nourishing Body Cream is for you: "My body is a vessel for love, light and strength," the affirmation reminds users, while its ceramides rebuild your moisture barrier. The cream also comes infused with shea and coco butters and Rose of Jericho, a hydration-infusing resurrection plant native to Mexico.

A body cream, wash, or oil can’t be a substitute for therapy, but taking the time to appreciate your body and mind while working them in can definitely help care for your soul.

Keys Soulcare’s new body care line will be available June 8 at Ulta Beauty stores, Ulta.com, and KeysSoulcare.com.

