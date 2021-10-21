Danessa Myricks’ Newest Palette Stars This Dreamy, Elusive Color

As lovely as minimalist, natural-seeming looks can be, there are times when there’s no choice but to kick it into overdrive. Maybe that comes in the form of a bold new outfit or a daring haircut, but really, the easiest way to get a little edge is through makeup. A streak of bright, shimmery eyeshadow is as look-at-me as it gets, but it also rinses off in seconds with warm water — ideal for experimentation. And on days when you do want that sort of self-expression, the limited-edition Danessa Myricks Infinite Light Palette is the perfect choice for virtually any makeup look you’d want to try.

As part of the legendary makeup artist’s Lightwork product collection, this new palette comes equipped with 14 show-stopping shades (that rare, deep peacock-blue!) in various forms, including pressed glitter, powder-cream hybrids, holographic powders, velvety chrome pigments, and even two creamy chrome gels. Thanks to their incredible color payoff and multifunctionality, the shades can be used to create mesmerizing eye and cheek looks of all sorts. In other words, if you’re going to grab this palette and use it, prepare yourself to regularly be stopped on the street — the shine and colors are truly that radiant.

Danessa Myricks

If you’re familiar with Myricks’ eponymous line, you know that it’s the go-to brand for unbelievably pigmented color, and this new release just furthers that excellent reputation. Designed to work equally well with brushes and fingertips, the rich colors glide on with buildable, glistening ease. Unsure where to begin with the new palette? Myricks made that easy, too — just toggle over to her mood board-like Instagram for plenty of ideas and check out the campaign’s photos which the makeup mogul actually photographed herself.

It’s long been taught that finding your light is the key to photographing well. But with the Infinite Light Palette, that guesswork is gone — the light will find you.

The limited-edition Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Volume III — Infinite Light Palette is available exclusively via Danessa Myricks website, Sephora, and Beautylish.

