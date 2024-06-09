Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite summer pedicure colors of the moment.

The idea of getting a pedicure sounds relaxing until you find yourself in front of the vast nail polish wall at your local salon. Will neon green clash with your new pair of open-toed mules? Should you just call it a day and opt for a tried-and-true, matching blush pink mani/pedi? The nail polish combinations are endless during sandal season, but you can spare yourself from the internal debate by going with one of the best summer pedicure colors.

If you’re also on a time crunch to do your own shade research, the TZR team can offer a few options. For those who like neutral pedicures, lean into the fashion color trend of the season and paint your toes a creamy butter yellow. The hue is an exciting alternative to neutrals like beige and pink. If you like to mix-and-match loud colors, reach for vibrant orange or royal blue. And of course, it wouldn’t be summer without a crisp white or cherry red pedicure.

Get inspiration for the entire season with the 10 editor-approved pedicure colors, below.