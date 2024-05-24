For the majority of the year, picking out a manicure shade is the biggest decision you have to make at the nail salon. But once the warm weather finally comes around, you need to factor in your pedicure, too. While variety keeps life exciting — yes, it’s only your nails but it’s the little things, am I right? — figuring out complementary mani/pedi color combinations can feel like an unwanted math equation. So if you’re looking for exciting yet versatile options for your toes, the summer 2024 pedicure color trends will pair nicely with a slew of manicure hues and sandal styles.

If you’re typically a maximalist, you’ll love looking down at a bold neon coral pedicure all season long. For those who lean minimalist, up the ante with a sheer gold polish for a hint of gorgeous shimmer. And if you fall somewhere in the middle, look to the beach for inspiration. Both nautical navy and teal are having a moment this summer.

Ahead, TZR tasked nail experts to forecast the biggest summer pedicure color trends. Keep reading to discover their picks, and map out the shades you’ll try this season, of course.

Nautical Navy

Next to rich oxblood, deep navy is a shade that’s typically associated with fall manicure and pedicure color palettes. However, the cool-toned color is at the core of summer’s nautical fashion motifs, so why not paint it on your toes for a fresh alternative to typical neutral shades like taupe and blush pink? “Navy is the perfect shade for summer, and feels perfectly coastal chic,” Olivia Van Iderstine, Olive & June's mani trend expert and VP of content and creative, confirms. “Because navy is so classic, it works with every summer shoe and pairs beautifully with any mani you choose.”

Cheerful Coral

For manicure maximalists, match the main character energy of the polish on your fingertips with an equally bold hue on your toes. “Elevate your summer style with a neon coral polish, a bold and vibrant hue perfect for adding a touch of energy to any outfit,” says Rianna Basurto, director of marketing and brand development at Bellacures. “I believe this dynamic color will be trending due to its ability to capture the lively spirit of the season, making it ideal for beach outings and evening events alike.”

Glimmering Gold

Give yourself an extra luxe pedicure this summer as a little treat. A glimmering gold polish won’t just make you feel fancy, it’ll look downright gorgeous when the sunlight hits. “This luxurious color will be trending as it captures the essence of summer's golden hour, providing a radiant and stylish finish for any event,” says Basurto. And if you’re someone who typically sticks with neutral pedicures, summer is your time to shine — quite literally. Van Iderstine suggests partaking in this trend with a soft shimmer, like a sparkly top coat on bare nails.

Sheer Jelly

A step up from paste hues, the slightly sheer glossy finish of vibrant jelly shades feel apropos for hot, sunny summer days. “These captivating shades inspire boundless creativity, encouraging experimentation through layering and embellishment, evoking the spirit of summer love,” says Jan Arnold, CND co-founder. She’s a fan of the brand’s shade Magenta Sky, a sheer, vibrant red-magenta. Aside offering a pared-down way to wear bold, bright colors, ‘90s kids will feel drawn to these super shiny polishes because they’re reminiscent of the shoes they wore on summer break growing up.

Tranquil Teal

Fully lean into the long, lazy, relaxing days of summer with a cool teal pedicure. The beauty of this color trend is that it’s versatile. You can opt for a lighter hue or go with a deep one. Better yet, why not channel the sea with a shimmery polish? “Embrace the serene beauty of a teal polish, a sophisticated shade that evokes the tranquility of the sea,” Basurto shares. “This calming color is set to trend as it perfectly complements both casual and formal summer occasions, offering a refreshing and elegant touch to any look.”

Spicy Red

It’s undisputed that red is a timeless manicure and pedicure hue. But if you like to tweak your go-to polish to the current season, lobster pink-red goes hand in hand with summer. “[It’s] the perfect mix of red, pink, and coral that glows and gives you that instant confidence boost,” says Van Iderstine of the trending pedicure color. To keep your bold pedicure in tip-top shape, be sure to seal it with a glossy top coat.