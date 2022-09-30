With Fashion Month still filling your social media feeds, it’s hard not to want new beauty products in the month of September to replicate the best new beauty trends. From the runways, street style stars, and Instagram, the month is filled with graphic eyeliner looks, natural-looking rosy cheeks, bleached and soap brows, and no-makeup makeup that begs to be recreated at home. For optimal makeup application, you'd be wise to start with a clean canvas — meaning, a consistent skin care routine. But with all the hydrating serums, calming moisturizers, retinols, and toners on the scene, selecting the right product could confuse anyone. That’s where some of the best September beauty products come in, selected by TZR editors who shared which formulas they used to the last drop.

We get inundated with beauty offerings every day, which means that when we actually finish something it is a *very* big deal. On the list this month, there are skin care products like Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant and Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum to help keep your complexion hydrated as the colder temperatures set in, while a buzzy Olaplex shampoo will nourish your hair and detox the scalp from buildup. Plus, the Ilia Super C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 which gives you great lightweight coverage and a subtle tint. You never now, you might just find your next game-changing beauty product in the list below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

EADEM Dew Dream- Hydrating Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm with Tiger Grass

“I’ve been playing around with eye makeup this summer, trying various Europhia-inspired makeup and golden hour smokey eye variations and this gel-like cleansing balm is the only thing that effortlessly gets everything off at night. As instructed by the label, I rub it on dry skin and watch it absorb, pulling out all the dirt, sunscreen, and makeup from my face. It’s a really gentle formula and always gives my skin a dewy glow post use.” — Natasha Marsh, beauty features writer, TZR

Murad Correct & Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 45| PA++++

“While I have a number of sunscreens, I found myself reaching for this one almost every single day this summer. The serum-like texture makes it go on so smoothly with no pilling, and it looks great under makeup. It’s also really hydrating, so I can throw it on my bare skin if I’m running out the door and it acts like a moisturizer and SPF in one. Even better, it doesn’t have a strong scent. It’s basically the perfect everyday SPF.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

ILIA C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

“To date, I’ve gone through two of these tinted serums already and converted a friend to be a fellow devotee. As someone who doesn’t like to wear a full face of makeup (or any makeup at all) daily, this lightweight formula is a win-win in that it serves as skin care and a lightweight tint for minimal coverage. The silky smooth serum absorbs quickly into my skin and leaves me with a subtle sheen that leaves my complexion looking naturally radiant. I’m literally obsessed with this product!” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

“I’ve just emptied out my second bottle of the hair perfector this year and best believe I have another bottle waiting in the wings. This pre-shampoo treatment has done wonders for my heat damaged hair. I use it every other wash day or just when my hair needs a bit of TLC and I’m convinced it’s the only reason my strands haven’t completely fallen apart.” — Annie Blay, beauty contributor

PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro

“This is one of those, ‘if i wasn’t a beauty editor I’d still shell out the money for this’ products. The price tag is definitely up there but considering how fast this clears up my hyperpigmentation, I’ll gladly pull my card out. In addition to being potent and effective, this formula is also gentle and non-irritating.” — AB

Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant

“Now on my second bottle of this, I can confidently sing this product’s praises. BHA formulas can be harsh and irritating on the skin but this toner is so gentle and actually leaves the skin hydrated, while 2% salicylic acid fights acne and uneven texture. It’s gentle enough for daily use but a little goes a long way — it takes me about three to four months to go through one bottle. And at this rate, I might as well stock up for the rest of the year.” — AB

Vintner’s Daughter Active Botanical Serum

“I don’t like to speak in superlatives but wow, this product really packs a punch. I used it every day, morning and night, this summer while at the beach, and given the amount of strong sun and salt water I was exposed to, my skin still felt supple, nourished, and radiant. It’s an oil-based serum that is the second step (after the essence spray) that left my skin feeling moisturized and replenished after a day of swimming in the sea or learning how to kite surf. It’s made of 100% natural ingredients, with their proprietary Phyto Radiance Infusion™ that takes three weeks for the plants to infuse into the formula. I can’t wait to try this in the winter when my skin gets extremely dry and patchy. I think I’ve found my go-to serum” —Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Sport Stick SPF 50

“I spent a lot of time under the sun this summer, and I’ve put a couple of sunscreens to the test. From chemical to mineral, stick to liquid, this one is a fantastic option for those who prefer a physical sunscreen and will be out in the sun longer than the morning and evening commute to and from work. It’s easy to apply, blends into the skin seamlessly with little to no trace (it does first come on as white), and doesn’t make my skin break out.” — KL

Soft Services Speed Soak Skin Rehydrating Gel

“I have super dry skin, so I always need to moisturize my entire body immediately after I shower. Though I am a loyalist to good ol’ CeraVe, I’ve grown partial to this hydrating gel cream formula from Soft Services. The product is designed to quickly absorb into your skin, which it does, and provides instant hydration. I’m almost done using my blue tube, which is a testament to how much I enjoy applying this gel cream on. The only con, I would say, is that the formula is a bit sticky on your skin for a few minutes upon application, so I let it dry out completely before putting on my clothes (for fear of staining them).” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Olaplex No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo

“I use a clarifying shampoo once a week to keep my scalp clear of buildup and my hair healthy. This formula from cult-favorite Olaplex is so gentle (so my blonde highlights stay brilliant) while still giving my hair a thorough cleanse. I’ve finally reached the end of the bottle and will absolutely be re-upping for the rest of the season.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor, TZR