Nobody does glamour like the Italians, and the new best makeup trends coming out of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer ‘23 are a true feast for the eyes for beauty lovers everywhere. After a few seasons of bare skin, glossy lips, and minimal cosmetics, makeup is making a triumphant return to the runways with models debuting bold and decidedly unsubtle looks for the new season.

Whether you’re on team lip or team eye, there was plenty of inspiration to go around, with veteran catwalkers like Gigi Hadid and Mariacarla Boscono strutting for Versace, Armani, Moschino, and more. Vibrant lipsticks in shades of pink and ruby red were spotted on more than one runway for S/S ‘23 (taking the place of the popular “just bitten” effect of the last few years), while bold, graphic, and couture-level liner proved that a come-hither eye is never complete without plenty of kohl.

In essence, the pure opulence of Milan Fashion Week was on full display over the last few days, proving that while the era of no-makeup makeup continues to reign, beauty maximalists are making a strong case for experimental and statement-making glamour for the months to come. Keep reading to find what three major new makeup trends led the pack from MFW S/S ‘23.

Wings For Days

(+) Versace Rosdiana Ciaravolo / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Aniye Records Ferda Demir / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Philipp Plein Pietro S. D'Aprano / Stringer/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

Sure a sleek feline flick of eyeliner is forever a classic beauty look, but Milan designers and makeup artists set the bar high for bigger, bolder options this season. To get some of these more graphic looks at home, a pigment pot and a short dense liner brush will help you cover more surface area with ease.

Pops Of Pink

(+) Luisa Spagnoli Justin Shin / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Jil Sander Pietro S. D'Aprano / Stringer/ Getty Images (+) Giorgio Armani Victor VIRGILE / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

Whether Barbiecore-level pink or a dusty rose hue, pink proved that it deserves a coveted spot in your favorite lipstick lineup. If a super pigmented or matte shade isn’t quite your vibe, a lip oil will give you a pretty wash of color to test out the burgeoning pink trend.

Soft & Smoky

(+) Salvatore Ferragamo Justin Shin / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Moschino Justin Shin / Contributor/ Getty Images (+) Etro Daniele Venturelli / Contributor/ Getty Images INFO 1/3

A dusting of black, brown, or gray shadow can help enhance the eyes and provide that elegant-meets-sexy vibes that the Italians have in spades. Whether you build the color above your eye crease or keep it concentrated along your lash line to boost your lash definition, a smoky eye is a must to complement that new S/S ‘23 wardrobe wishlist.