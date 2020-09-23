7 Orange Lipstick Shades Like Priyanka Chopra’s To Bring Your Look Into Fall
Priyanka Chopra has proven herself to be a major trendsetter, especially when it comes to fall. Not only has she recently cut her hair into a style fit for autumn (hello, bangs), but her newest pumpkin-colored lippie is meant for days of sweaters and crunching through fall leaves. Although orange lipstick shades like Priyanka Chopra's are fit for any time of year, what better time to find a new hue of your liking than this season?
The actor has been seen plenty of times with a tangerine, ochre, or scarlet lippie on, and the most recent color she shared with followers on Instagram was one for the books. The pumpkin-inspired shade from her Sept. 20 post is a perfect choice for walking into October, and paired with a set of retro sunglasses, Chopra basically has your fall look cut out for you.
Orange lipstick like hers is also finding a place in other celebrities' routines this month, like Kourtney Kardashian, who recently wore a punchy red-tinged version. Even earlier in the year, Margot Robbie pulled out an umber hue for her lips and, as reported by Marie Claire UK, Queen Elizabeth selected to wear orange while addressing the nation back in April.
Craving to get an orange shade of your own? Ahead, find lipsticks reminiscent of pumpkin spice and Chopra's newest hue in the following selection.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Bright and bold, this carrot-colored lipstick is a dream for anyone who's a huge fan of bold and bright hues. This particular formula only requires one swipe for long-lasting opaque pigment. All in all, it's like your classic red lip, but cooler.
Made for busy, ambitious women, Bossy's chic orange liquid lippie is bright and has a gentle sparkle to it — a refreshing change from the classic matte finish most orange lipsticks come in.
For minimalists and color-averse, this sheer shade has an orange base but slides on as a more translucent peach color. It's ideal for a quick hint of color and glossy finish as opposed to matte.
Pale orange and matte — it doesn't get more fall time than this. To embrace pumpkin spice with all that you are, you won't need to look further than this lightweight, but highly-pigmented option from Fenty.
If you're in search of a shade that's not too red and not too bright, this pumpkin-y scarlet hue is meant for your makeup bag. Matte but creamy, this lipstick will give you a velvety finish sans dryness.
Liner isn't needed to get a perfect lip with this tangerine color. Its glowy satin finish stays put and depending how you feel, you can work your way up from sheer to full coverage in a matter of swipes.