Priyanka Chopra has proven herself to be a major trendsetter, especially when it comes to fall. Not only has she recently cut her hair into a style fit for autumn (hello, bangs), but her newest pumpkin-colored lippie is meant for days of sweaters and crunching through fall leaves. Although orange lipstick shades like Priyanka Chopra's are fit for any time of year, what better time to find a new hue of your liking than this season?

The actor has been seen plenty of times with a tangerine, ochre, or scarlet lippie on, and the most recent color she shared with followers on Instagram was one for the books. The pumpkin-inspired shade from her Sept. 20 post is a perfect choice for walking into October, and paired with a set of retro sunglasses, Chopra basically has your fall look cut out for you.

Orange lipstick like hers is also finding a place in other celebrities' routines this month, like Kourtney Kardashian, who recently wore a punchy red-tinged version. Even earlier in the year, Margot Robbie pulled out an umber hue for her lips and, as reported by Marie Claire UK, Queen Elizabeth selected to wear orange while addressing the nation back in April.

Craving to get an orange shade of your own? Ahead, find lipsticks reminiscent of pumpkin spice and Chopra's newest hue in the following selection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.