Kourtney Kardashian's Red-Orange Lipstick Is Redefining The Fall Aesthetic — Here's Where To Find It

A fiery lip is one of those perennial, intergenerational staples that simply can't lose its coolness no matter the era or occasion, but certain shades befit certain seasons. Deep rouges do well for a pop of wintry color whereas warm temperatures tend to favor reds with an orange tint. Example: The lipstick Kourtney Kardashian is living out her last days of summer in.

Although it may feel like we're now living in a state of never-ending February, according to the current position of the earth in relation to the sun, fall is coming — and with it a tonal shift from perky brights to earthy shades is inevitable. Rich mauves, nostalgic browns, subtle pinks, and classic nudes are on deck for autumn, but Kardashian's final whirl with vivid red-orange is on track to inspire a wave of unseasonably intense pouts.

The 41-year-old was a picture of summer in her recent Instagram post, dressed in a pale-yellow utility mini, hair slicked back into a middle-parted low bun, lips the color of a candy apple. It's almost like she piled all the quintessential hot-weather trends together for one last go-around less than a week before the official start of autumn.

The beauty breakdown was promptly provided by makeup artist Patrick Ta, who confirmed the lip color as his own She's Not From Here shade, one from the Major Beauty Headlines matte-suede lipstick range.

Released earlier in the summer, Ta's Major Beauty Headlines launch featured five velvety, fully loaded shades perfect for bold summer color, but it looks like the brightest of the bunch may remain a mainstay through fall. Autumn is the season of All Things Orange, after all.

In an Instagram post, Ta confirmed that she was also wearing his Glow All-Over Balm over Poosh oil, with KKW Beauty bronzer and the One/Size Patrick Starrr Visionary palette. Shop Kardashian's fresh take on a fall lipstick shade, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.