This Luxe Skin Care Brand Just Launched Products For Your Most Private Parts

You’ve probably heard about Dr. Barbara Sturm’s luxe skin care line if you obsess over the beauty routines of celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Kim Kardashian West, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The German aesthetics doctor is best known for creating the famed “vampire facial” as well as a $300 hyaluronic serum that beauty experts swear by. And with the launch of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s V Collection, she’s now offering equally high-end products for the care of your most intimate area.

The V Collection first became available on Dr. Sturm’s website a couple weeks ago, but for the month of June, customers can pick it up exclusively at cult favorite beauty retailer Violet Grey. Intended to address issues of dryness and imbalanced pH and microbiome, the collection consists of two super gentle products: V-Wash and V-Drops. Both feature Dr. Sturm’s star ingredient hyaluronic acid and are formulated without harsh ingredients like fragrance, but the cleanser also boasts skin-protecting Panthenol and the drops feature prickly pear and lactic acid which soothe and help protect against ingrown hairs.

In a Q&A conducted on Dr. Sturm’s Instagram stories, the skin care expert emphasized the fact that the vagina is self-cleaning, so while the V Collection is formulated to be gentle enough not to disrupt your delicate down-there chemistry if it were to get inside, it was intended to be used externally on your vulva. She also mentioned that the cleanser was created to be used in lieu of soap (which she says can be drying and/or capable of throwing off your pH), as opposed to in addition to.

The V Collection comes not long offer Dr. Sturm launched products for the scalp, so now devotees of the brand can pamper themselves head-to-toe with luxurious skin care — with an emphasis on the word luxurious. The V-Wash goes for $70 and the V-Drop for $100, and currently you can pick up both through Violet Grey while you’re shopping French pharmacy favorites and the latest skin care gadgets.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.