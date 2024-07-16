We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Whenever there’s a viral beauty momenttaking over TikTok’s FYP or popping up on everyone’s Instagram feeds, oftentimesthis “new trend” isn’t actually new. In recent years, there’s been a pattern of recycling and updating older makeup and hair looks from past decades like the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s. The return of claw clips have replaced the hair tie, fashion week runways modernized grunge eye makeup, and a reformed ‘80s rockstar shag made an appearance on celebrities like Kaia Gerber. The most recent blast from the past is from the early aughts,but with a modern, elevated twist. Drawing on the chunky body glitter worn by your favorite Y2K pop starslike Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, body glow is making a comeback, but minus the stickiness and thick sparkles. The best body glow products create a shimmery, sun-kissed look that gives the skin a more natural shine.
Withits comeback, there are so many body glow options to choose from depending on your personal preference. Like golden hour in a bottle, the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or is basically liquid sunshine that gives goddess energy when applied to your neck and shoulders. For a very glassy finish, REFY’s Gloss Highlighter makes your skin reflect the light. And if you’re looking for a product that will also boost moisture, YSE Beauty’s Liquid Glow has all the best ingredients for nourished and radiant skin.
Ahead, you’ll find the best body glows for the most luminous summer skin.