Whenever there’s a viral beauty moment taking over TikTok’s FYP or popping up on everyone’s Instagram feeds, oftentimes this “new trend” isn’t actually new. In recent years, there’s been a pattern of recycling and updating older makeup and hair looks from past decades like the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s. The return of claw clips have replaced the hair tie, fashion week runways modernized grunge eye makeup, and a reformed ‘80s rockstar shag made an appearance on celebrities like Kaia Gerber. The most recent blast from the past is from the early aughts, but with a modern, elevated twist. Drawing on the chunky body glitter worn by your favorite Y2K pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, body glow is making a comeback, but minus the stickiness and thick sparkles. The best body glow products create a shimmery, sun-kissed look that gives the skin a more natural shine.

With its comeback, there are so many body glow options to choose from depending on your personal preference. Like golden hour in a bottle, the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or is basically liquid sunshine that gives goddess energy when applied to your neck and shoulders. For a very glassy finish, REFY’s Gloss Highlighter makes your skin reflect the light. And if you’re looking for a product that will also boost moisture, YSE Beauty’s Liquid Glow has all the best ingredients for nourished and radiant skin.

Ahead, you’ll find the best body glows for the most luminous summer skin.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil $35 See On Sephora To create the ultimate bronzy glow, the Sol De Janiero Glowmotions Glow Body Oil is the best product for the job. This hydrating shimmer serum offers a glossy, blurring effect that adds a very natural glimmer to the skin.

Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint $52 See On Ulta Coming in seven different tints fit for all skin tones, the Fenty Beauty Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint is truly the secret sauce to elevating your summer looks. Apply this sweat and humidity-resistant formula to the body with a makeup brush for smooth, even skin that dazzles. The fact that it won’t transfer onto your clothes is the biggest plus.

Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm $50 See On Sephora For that mermaid, I-just-stepped-out-of-the-water glaze, the Patrick Ta Major Glow Balm should be your product of choice. This glassy balm moisturizes and soothes with jojoba seed oil and shea butter esters while rice bran emollients allow for the “wet look” that creates the beachy vibe.

Tom Ford Mini Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil $40 See On Sephora The Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil makes you not only smell yummy, but creates delicious-looking skin, as well. This lightweight oil leaves a lustrous gold finish while adding a gourmand scent so you won’t even have to layer on perfume. Add this over your fresh summer tan for the full effect.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or $45 $34 See On Amazon Who needs to take golden hour pictures, when the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or brings that gleaming glow to you? This illuminating dry oil, that has a satin-like finish, can be used on your face, hair, and body. You’ll definitely be getting tons of compliments.

REFY Gloss Highlighter $26 See On Sephora Achieve the most glass-like skin with the REFY Gloss Highlighter. This long-wear highlight for the face, neck, and chest, has a radiant finish that beautifully reflects the light.

DIBS Beauty Status Stick $38 See On Revolve For quick touch-ups, a body glow stick is the best thing to keep in your purse. The DIBS Beauty Status Stick comes in three different shades and lets you easily layer on a tinted glow while you’re on the go.

YSE Beauty Liquid Glow $58 See On YSE Beauty With grapeseed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and vitamin E, the YSE Beauty Liquid Glow is ultra-nourishing while leaving a dewy glow. It’s lightly scented, so spritzing your favorite perfume on top shouldn’t create a scent clash.

Inn Beauty Project Bronze Body Glow Transfer-Resistant Luminous Body Oil $35 See On Sephora This transfer-resistant Inn Beauty Project body oil addresses dry and dull skin while balancing out texture for a glistening bronze look. After applying, let it dry for five minutes and you’re good to go.