With mid-winter bringing blankets of snow and temperatures in single digits, you’re probably longing for the warm weather that allows open-toed shoes and hemlines that hit above the knee. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a few more months for the ice to defrost. In the meantime, you can start planning your aesthetic for the season ahead, including your beauty looks. And what better way to kick things off than familiarizing yourself with the spring 2025 nail color trends? From vibrant hues and shimmery finishes to updated neutrals, these polishes have range. The best part? You can start wearing them now for a little you winter serotonin boost.

To help get you started, TZR tapped two experts to give you the full breakdown on the nail colors you’ll see everywhere come spring. Whether you prefer bold or subtle manicures, you’re sure to find a shade (or two) you’ll love. For example, swap your baby pink for a vivid fuchsia. Better yet, opt for a shimmery version to extend your sparkly nails long after the holidays. On the other hand, creamy tan is the best neutral for high temps, and mint sorbet shades look just as delicious as the sweet dessert tastes. Plus, our sources also reveal the coolest ways to style these designs so your manicures feel fresh and exciting all season long.

Keep reading to stay ahead of the curve with spring 2025’s top nail colors. With this insider knowledge, everyone’s going to be asking you to ID the polish you’re wearing.

Aqua Blue Shimmer

Light pastel blue nail polish is synonymous with spring manicures, but according to CND founder Jan Arnold, rich aqua is going to have a moment this year. And, the best part? It also has a hint of shimmer. “It brings a touch of sophistication and energy to any nail design,” says Arnold. For nail art fans, she recommends pairing this color with other spirited shades like fuchsia. If you prefer more pared-down looks, a beige taupe is the perfect way to tone down the brightness.

Almond Cream

Warming up the typical spring neutral, almond cream is a soft hue with beige undertones. “It’s a versatile shade that feels elegant and timeless, offering a natural, understated look that’s perfect for spring,” says Siranush ‘Siri’ Ambartsumian, founder of Nailsiracy and Nail Art Department salon in Miami. She adds that the color aligns with the current “quiet luxury” movement because it leans minimalist. “Consumers are increasingly drawn to shades that feel classic yet contemporary, and almond cream provides a neutral base that complements every skin tone and wardrobe,” says Ambartsumian. If you want to up the ante with this neutral manicure, she recommends styling it with Nailspiracy’s Velvet Matte Topcoat or adding fine gold flecks.

Vibrant Fuchsia

Say goodbye to ballet slipper pink because fuchsia is on the rise. The striking shade brings a bold and dazzling vibe to your spring manicures. “This color embodies sophistication with an energetic spirit, making it a gorgeous choice for the spring season,” says Arnold. The nail expert suggests incorporating this hue into nail art that features squiggly lines or 3D embellishments that mimic the patterns of silks and ruffles. “[These are] each a testament to the art of refined beauty and quiet luxury,” she adds.

Dusty Lavender

After seeing the shade appear in everything from whimsical nail art to editorial bridal looks, Ambartsumian predicts that dusty lavender will be all the rage for spring 2025. This muted purple with grey undertones creates a moody atmosphere that’s impactful without being too intense. “Dusty lavender reflects the growing preference for romantic minimalism and colors that evoke an emotional connection,” she says. “It’s versatile enough to suit both professional and casual settings while offering a subtle, yet unique statement.” To experiment with designs, Ambartsumian recommends playing with complementary rose gold detailing.

Gold Shimmer

“Gold shimmer is a versatile and elegant choice for spring,” says Arnold. She notes that it adds a sense of luxury and sophistication to your look. It also presents a lot of versatility as you can wear this type of polish on its own or layered over other colors and nail art. Go for something more glaring like the ILNP Gold Holographic Ultra Metallic Nail Polish in Empire, or settle on a more subtle polish like the Zoya Nail Lacquer in Nahla.

Mint Sorbet

This mint sorbet polish looks just as yummy as it sounds. The fresh and creamy light green “evokes the feeling of spring renewal and brings a playful yet calming energy to any nail look,” says Ambartsumian. The salon owner says she connects the color trend to recent pushes for sustainability, with eco-conscious brands gravitating towards this palette. “It’s a color that feels lighthearted and optimistic, perfectly aligning with the season’s themes of renewal and growth,” she says. Pro tip: Ambartsumian says the shade pairs well with florals, white accents, or a holographic topper to create a modern aesthetic.