(Shopping)
August’s Best New Beauty Launches Are Ending Summer In Style
Say farewell to the season.
After nearly three months of sun-soaked fun, the summer is finally drawing to a close. The season was an exciting one, stuffed with memorable pop culture moments, exciting live events, and all sorts of viral happenings — hair, makeup, and skin care launches among them. But summer isn’t quite over yet, which means there’s still just enough time to try out all those aesthetic trends saved in your social media bookmark folders. And thankfully, the best beauty products of August 2024 are ready to help make them all happen before the clock strikes midnight on Labor Day Weekend.
Sun-kissed makeup is still within grasp with help from Carolina Herrera’s new refillable bronzer, which looks all the more natural when paired with a blushed-burnt lip shade — NARS’ just-released formula makes that a breeze. On the skin care front, a powerful yet non-drying cleanser is a true essential when transitioning between the seasons, making Josie Maran’s relaunched line a no-brainer. And leave it to Beyoncé to develop the dreamiest, most hydrating conditioner in recent memory, a continuation of her Cécred line. Even though summer is almost over, its easygoing spirit isn’t going anywhere.
Ahead, get ready to explore the very best hair, skin, and makeup launches of August 2024.