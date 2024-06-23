Join TZR editors for Main Squeeze, the series dedicated to sharing beloved beauty products — be they bold, effective, or simply fun — that make our week just a little bit better. Ahead, Team TZR spotlights their favorite summer lipsticks of the moment.

When it’s 85 degrees and sunny, the last thing you want is to be overdressed and sweating. The same ethos goes for your summer beauty routine. In lieu of spending time blow-drying and using other hot tools on your hair, you work with the humidity by prepping it with texture-enhancing products to air-dry it. On the makeup front, you ditch your full-coverage foundation for a skin tint, swap your powder blush for cream, and switch to the waterproof version of your favorite mascara. Of course, you tie your look together with one of the best summer lipsticks.

If you’re in the market for a new shade to make your warm-weather signature, TZR editors have a few suggestions. Whether you swear by a neutral lip or a vibrant red, these formulas hold up in the heat but are low-maintenance enough that you don’t need to worry about touch-ups throughout the day. Most importantly, these lipsticks won’t feel like wearing an unnecessary layer in a heatwave. There are also various finishes to choose from, including matte and tinted balms.

Ahead, the summer lipsticks our editors are swiping on all season long.