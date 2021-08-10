Fall is about much more than just the crisp sweater weather temperatures and the photo-worthy foliage in the park — scents are an important part of the equation, too. But the season doesn’t just involve the classic pumpkin spice and cinnamon aromas you catch a whiff of while walking past your local cafe. In fact, according to fashion and beauty insiders, the best fall scents run the gamut from leather to rose.

No matter your personal fragrance taste, these industry experts have a scent you’ll be dying to get your hands on. For instance, perhaps you’re one to lean towards a fresh floral smell year-round. In that case, Coveteur’s Beauty Editor has a rather unique (hint, hint: think a bubble bath) go-to fragrance you’ll want to spritz on every single day this upcoming season. And if you’re on the hunt for a scent that will allow you to close your eyes and pretend like you’re under a blanket next to a campfire with friends, scoop up a favorite of Vogue’s Market Editor. Even if you might still be working from home over the next few months, these editor-approved scents can still be an integral part of your fall beauty routine.

Ahead, find eight must-have fall fragrances from beauty and fashion insiders. Ring in the new season with a new signature scent.

GABRIELLE CHANEL Eau de Parfum

“In the immortal words of Hilary Duff, ‘Let’s go back, back to the beginning.’ This fall, I’m going back to a classic, Chanel’s Gabrielle fragrance. Launched in 2017 by the brilliant nose of Olivier Polge, the scent is the perfect floral meets woodsy combination that I keep coming back to each fall season. I like to match my fragrance to my activities, and the notes of musk feel perfect for that fall day of brown leaves, long sweaters, and dark nail polishes. It’s classic, and it’s simple. It’s fall.” — Chloe Hall, Beauty Director, Elle

Malin + Goetz Leather Perfume Oil

"Currently crushing hard on Malin + Goetz Leather perfume oil. It is one of my favorite scents from M+G and is conveniently compact and perfect to take on your next vacation. Plus, it smells amazing — it's very woodsy, leather-y and fresh. A little goes a long way with this perfume oil!" — Naomi Elizée, Market Editor, Vogue

Tocca Fragrance Spray Stella

“I won't sit here and say I've spritzed fragrance daily while working from home for the past year and change. Call me a lazy beauty editor if you want. However, as things have slowly shifted, and date nights and casual interactions with close friends become more of a reality, I've gone back to spraying this old reliable from Tocca before leaving home. I love the Stella scent because it's crisp, warm, and refreshing all in one whiff. I've got the travel-sized bottle in my purse, ready to douse it on when denim jacket and fall weather rolls around.” — Aimee Simeon, Senior Beauty Editor, Byrdie

Henry Rose Windows Down

“I stopped wearing fragrances many years ago because so many of them have toxic ingredients and endocrine disruptors, but Michelle Pfeiffer’s collection of perfums, Henry Rose, is super clean and the scents are wonderful. I love Window’s Down, it reminds me of fresh-cut grass and late summer afternoons.” — Kerry Pieri, Fashion Director, Harper’s Bazaar

Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum

“I finally tried the Byredo Blanche and understand what all of the hype is about. It's such a special, fresh scent and slowly becoming my go-to for when I'm running out the door and remember to put on perfume. I love the way it mixes with my sweat on balmy summer days and when I get hit with it on a breezy day. There are top notes of aldehyde (which I had to look up — a chemical compound that can have hints of citrus) and rose and with sandalwood and musk as the base. The concept behind the perfume is all about human touch and it delivers.” — Michelle Li, Senior Style Editor, Tradesy

Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum

“This is a really gorgeous floral scent that’s perfect for any time of year really, but it has beautiful, uplifting notes of citrus and jasmine that I know will put a pep in my step as the days start to get shorter (and colder). I also love the ultra-thin bottle that not only looks beautiful on my dresser, but makes it easy to bring the fragrance along with me when I’m on the go.” — Kayla Greaves, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle

Angels’ Share by Kilian

“I gravitate toward vanilla, musky scents as it is, but recently my husband has been wearing Angels’ Share by Kilian and I’m obsessed. Its warm notes of cognac oil, oak absolute, cinnamon essence, Tonka bean absolute, sandalwood, praline, and vanilla give off this cozy vibe — I can’t even explain it. It’s literally the perfect fall scent and one that smells so lovely on me and my husband.” — Carly Cardellino, Digital Creator & Freelance Writer

Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Bubble Bath

“Even though I’m WFH, I still spritz on a scent every morning; it’s part of my AM ritual and I'm definitely going to be reaching for this fragrance once days start to get shorter. There’s lavender, jasmine, and rose at the heart of this perfume, but don’t get confused — it’s not your typical floral scent. It’s warm, soothing, and comforting, all thanks to the notes of bergamot, white musk, and patchouli which work in tandem to balance out the sweetness of the flowers. It’s the perfect scent for anyone who wants a bold and deep fragrance that isn’t too overwhelming.” — Ama Kwarteng, Beauty Editor, Coveteur