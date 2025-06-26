Gourmands can sometimes be a tough nut to crack in the fragrance world — but not when it comes to pistachio perfumes. Lately, people can’t get enough of the nutty note. “Pistachio fragrances are trending because they bring this amazing mix of comfort and luxury,” says Caroline Dumur, Senior Perfumer at IFF. “There’s something about the creamy, nutty, and slightly sweet scent of pistachio that feels both familiar and indulgent. People are looking for scents that tell a story or create an emotional connection, and pistachio really delivers on that.”

As a perfumer, Dumur enjoys working with pistachio because of its versatility, which makes it work well in various compositions. “While pistachio might not be the centerpiece of every fragrance, it does have a way of rounding out a scent and giving it a slightly distinctive edge without being overwhelming,” she says.

Another perk of pistachio perfumes: They offer something a bit different. “They’re not overly flashy or loud, but they can add an interesting layer to a fragrance,” Dumur says. “The nutty, creamy quality of pistachio gives a subtle richness that can complement other notes nicely, whether you’re going for something warm and cozy or a little more sophisticated. For instance, the tonka nuances of pistachio complement the chypre side of patchouli.”

Experience pistachio’s range for yourself with these fragrances.

Penhaligon’s Fortuitous Finley Eau de Parfum $335 See On Penhaligon’s “Fortuitous Finley is a remarkable pistachio-based fragrance, highlighting salted nuances elegantly blended with patchouli and suede-like accents,” says Dumur, who created the scent. “Its progression from spicy freshness to a leathery, woody base makes it refined yet approachable. It invites a sense of indulgent sophistication while remaining approachable and emotionally evocative.”

D.S. & Durga Pistachio Eau de Parfum $210 See On D.S. & Durga Initially launched as a limited-edition Studio Juice drop, it sold out in mere hours. Due to popular demand, the perfume is here to stay. In typical D.S. & Durga fashion, the notes are shared on the packaging, and this time it’s extra tongue-in-cheek. The top note? “Pistachio.” The heart? “More pistachio.” The base? “Even more pistachio.” There’s also cardamom, roasted almond, patchouli, and vanilla crème to round out the delicious blend.

Hermès Un Jardin à Cythère Eau de Toilette $124 See On Hermès A trip to the Greek island of Kythira is the muse behind this woody citrus fragrance. Hermès' perfumer Christine Nagel tapped the flavor and aesthetic of local pistachios there, which are different from the ones we eat stateside, along with notes of golden grasses and olive wood.

Sol de Janeiro Cheriosa ’62 Perfume Mist $38 See On Sol de Janeiro A Brazilian beach day in a bottle, the best-selling scent is meant to evoke vibes from Brazil in 1962, aka the Girl from Ipanema era. Nutty top notes of pistachio and almond get the scent started, with a heart of heliotrope and jasmine petals, and a base of vanilla, salted caramel, and sandalwood.

Tom Ford Eau de Soleil Blanc Eau de Toilette $135 See On Tom Ford Instead of being the star of the show, pistachio plays more of a supporting role here. The citrusy floral feels like a soft beam of light, with vert de bergamot and orange bitter orpur bringing a zesty warmth, coupled with lush florals including ylang ylang and tuberose.

Touchland Rich Pistachio Power Essence $20 See On Touchland Good enough to eat, the warm and cozy hair and body mist mixes crushed pistachio, marshmallow, and oak wood. It’s infused with nourishing ingredients including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and panthenol to hydrate and refresh hair and skin.

U Beauty PROEM Eau de Parfum $198 See On U Beauty U Beauty’s first fragrance is as lush and luxurious as you’d expect. A study in contrasts, it’s floral (Centafolia rose, peony, magnolia, jasmine) yet earthy (vetiver, pistachio, pink peppercorn), and a bit fruity (lychee and rhubarb).

Le Monde Gourmand Pistachio Brûlée Eau de Parfum $25 See On Le Monde Gourmand Who needs dessert when you have this sweet treat? Combining pistachio, milk vanilla mousse, and vanilla bean, you’ll be asking for seconds.

Deck of Scarlett I'm Expensive Eau de Parfum $120 See On Deck of Scarlett The name says it all — this scent is all about decadence. Blending pistachio with vanilla bean, cocoa, amber, and sandalwood, it certainly smells rich.