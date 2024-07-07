Does it fill you with joy or dread that summer is already halfway over? It’s not an exact form of measurement, but most feel the Fourth Of July more of less marks the season’s midpoint. Even if you’re still working your way through the summer bucket list you made back in March, though, there’s still plenty of time to get it all done. So go ahead and add “try July 2024’s best new beauty products” at the bottom, too. There’s no way you’ll want to miss out on trying these soon-to-be viral launches, which happen to be the ultimate lineup to carry you through straight into fall.

It all starts with skin care. New creams, scrubs, and one seriously plumping toner from Sulwhasoo helps clear away heat-induced buildup, then adds hydration right back in. On the makeup front, it’s all about that natural summery glow with an incredibly skin-like blush from Anastasia Beverly Hills and a remarkably buildable concealer by Danessa Myricks. No matter what hair type you have, there’s a new shampoo and conditioner made for you, including Being’s curl-glorifying formula and Fable & Mane’s volumizing blend — its scent is an added bonus.

Ahead, get ready to explore the very best hair, skin, and makeup launches of July 2024.

July 2024 Skin Care Launches

Best New Day Cream

Best New Exfoliant

Best New Toner

July 2024 Makeup Launches

Best New Blush

Best New Lipstick

Best New Concealer

July 2024 Hair Care Launches

Best New Shampoo

Best New Conditioner

Best New Hair Mist