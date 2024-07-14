Summer makeup is all about simplicity. For many, this means concealer, a little bit of blush, a dewy highlight, and some mascara for a quick and easy effortless look. But wearing makeup during the warmer months comes with having to deal with potentially sweating it off. Plus, you might want to look for swim-proof options for pool and beach days where you don’t want to go completely bare. A waterproof mascara seems to be the hardest find. Regular formulas often get runny and create the annoying “raccoon eyes” look, but many waterproof options on the market still end up smudging and streaking on your face. Don’t worry though, there are some out there that can do the trick. The best waterproof mascaras will give you long, thick, luscious lashes that won’t budge on the sweatiest days and even stay put if you jump into the water.

Not sure where to look? TZR editors have gathered a list of their tried-and-true waterproof mascaras to get you through the rest of the summer. The L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara gives you flake-free and smudge-proof lashes for only $11. For a luxurious treat-yourself moment, Dior’s Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara doesn’t make your lashes too crunchy while surviving sweat-inducing super high-temp days. And Tower 28’s MakeWaves Mascara Set is great for a more natural lash that is still water-resistant.

Keep reading for all the waterproof mascaras our editors are keeping in their makeup bags this summer.

MAC MACStack Waterproof Mascara $29 See On Ulta "A facialist once told me while she was removing my makeup that she's never experienced a more stubborn mascara – and this was when I was wearing the original MACStack formula. Needless to say, I reach for the waterproof version when I want extra reassurance that my lashes won't smudge or flake in the humidity. If I'm going to an outdoor summer concert or hanging in the park for the afternoon, this is what’s going on my lashes." – Erin Lukas, deputy beauty editor, TZR

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara $30 See On Sephora "I naturally try a ton of different mascaras for work nearly every month, but even when I'm loving a new favorite, I always find my way back to Lash Idôle. The waterproof formula will not budge — even if you're totally humiliated by an ocean wave — but a bit of micellar water or cleansing balm is all you need to fully clear it away at the end of the day. Thanks to its ultra-defined comb, it's the sort of mascara that can look either extremely natural or bold and dramatic depending on how much you want to layer on at any given time." – Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara $33 See On Nordstrom “I tend to avoid waterproof mascaras because they leave my lashes dry and crunchy-looking, but Dior's waterproof version of its Iconic Overcurl Mascara surprised me. It adds volume (which my sparse, thin lashes need) and lift, and I like that the skinnier brush curls my lashes up as I apply. The best part is the waterproof element ensures it'll last through even the sweatiest days.” – Faith Xue, executive beauty editor, lifestyle, BDG

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara $11 $9 See On Amazon “With summer's beach days, pool parties, and sometimes unbearable heat, a dependable waterproof mascara is essential. L'Oreal's Volume Building Waterproof Mascara has been my go-to for years and remains an essential in my summer beauty arsenal. It adds incredible volume and length without smudging or flaking, even in the heat and humidity. It's perfect for any and all outdoor activities—and is super affordable!” – Rebecca Iloulian, director, newsletter revenue and marketing, BDG

Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara $30 See On Ulta “I don’t typically wear waterproof mascara as it can be quite tricky to remove at the end of the night. But if I want to apply a little makeup for a low-key beach day, I’ll swipe on Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara. It truly doesn’t budge — even after I fully ride the waves. Not to mention, this formula gives my lashes a nice lift.” – Kelsey Stewart, associate fashion editor, TZR

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara $13 See On Ulta “I love this mascara so much, I keep it stocked in multiple shades — the brown for more casual, everyday looks, and the dark black for more impactful moments. The flexible wand makes it super easy to coat all of your lashes, and the formula is lightweight and long-lasting.” – Maggie Haddad, sr. social media strategist, TZR

L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Original Mascara $14 See On Target “I discovered the original L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara on TikTok last summer and loved everything about it — the formula elongated my lashes without getting clumpy, the wand was thin enough for my liking, and the liquid didn’t dry out after just a few weeks of use…unlike other mascaras (I won’t name names). However, with naturally watery eyes, I needed something a little stronger, so I picked up the waterproof version and I’m never going back. I can even go for a swim without any flaking or raccoon eyes (IYKYK).” – Meguire Hennes, fashion news writer, TZR

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara $13 See On Target “I love when my lashes look long and thick, so when I’m looking for a mascara, I’m after one that can do both. The L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara gives me the length that I crave whilst not giving my eyes that super thin spider-like look. The fact that it’s also available in a waterproof formula is another plus because I don’t have to sacrifice my luscious lashes to take in a dip in the pool or swim in the ocean.” – Jordan Murray, associate beauty editor, TZR