Summer makeup is all about simplicity. For many, this means concealer, a little bit of blush, a dewy highlight, and some mascara for a quick and easy effortless look. But wearing makeup during the warmer months comes with having to deal with potentially sweating it off. Plus, you might want to look for swim-proof options for pool and beach days where you don’t want to go completely bare. A waterproof mascara seems to be the hardest find. Regular formulas often get runny and create the annoying “raccoon eyes” look, but many waterproof options on the market still end up smudging and streaking on your face. Don’t worry though, there are some out there that can do the trick. The best waterproof mascaras will give you long, thick, luscious lashes that won’t budge on the sweatiest days and even stay put if you jump into the water.
Not sure where to look? TZR editors have gathered a list of their tried-and-truewaterproof mascaras to get you through the rest of the summer. The L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Volume Building Waterproof Mascara gives you flake-free and smudge-proof lashes for only $11. For a luxurious treat-yourself moment, Dior’s Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Waterproof Mascara doesn’t make your lashes too crunchy while surviving sweat-inducing super high-temp days. And Tower 28’s MakeWaves Mascara Set is great for a more natural lash that is still water-resistant.
Keep reading for all the waterproof mascaras our editors are keeping in their makeup bags this summer.