This $40 CC Cream Is Worth Every Penny, According To More Than 9,000 Reviewers

CC cream is the jack-of-all-trades when it comes to beauty products, but its name tends to be a bit misleading. While CC typically stands for color-correcting, these formulas go a lot further than evening out your skin tone. But, like any makeup, there's an overwhelming number of options, and a little research is required to find a selection of the best CC creams that'll treat your skin like gold.

If you're the kind of person who prefers sleeping an extra 10 minutes to getting 10 extra minutes of time for makeup, CC cream is your perfect match. It's well-known for being a multitasker and taking skin care a step further than its BB cream and tinted moisturizer cousins. While it gives similar coverage to the latter products, many CC creams feature ingredients that you normally would find in your skin care routine, like hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants, and niacinamide.

While color correcting is its foundational purpose, many CC creams have a much more extensive résumé that includes things like blurring imperfections, hydrating skin, reducing fine lines, and improving elasticity. Because of this, you can find CC creams that actually improve your skin over a period of time rather than just serving as temporary coverage.

Ahead, 13 of the best CC creams that reviewers can't stop raving about.

1. IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream

Cult-favorite status has been achieved, as proven by this CC cream's 9,000+ five-star reviews. Featuring a mix your skin will love you for, the peptides, hyaluronic acid, and collagen in this formula will help improve your skin while blurring any discoloration or uneven tones.

2. AMOREPACIFIC Color Control Cushion Compact

Coming in the form of a cushion, this unique CC formula not only color-corrects, but also protects your skin with a mineral broad-spectrum SPF. The addition of green tea leaf extract and camellia japonica seed oil keeps the antioxidants coming and locks in moisture.

3. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment

I was a strong disbeliever in CC cream until I came across this magical jar. I assumed they were glorified moisturizers that covered up nothing, but Cicapair works and looks cool while doing it. The clay-like formula appears green at first, but when you work it into your skin, it fixes discoloration, glosses over blemishes, and melts into a color that matches your skin tone. Don't believe me? Just check out the 2,000+ five-star reviews.

4. Juice Beauty Stem Cellular CC Cream

Fans of clean beauty products will appreciate the organic ingredients and lack of harmful chemicals in this CC cream with more than 400 five-star reviews. It's chock-full of antioxidants and compounds that fill fine lines, increase elasticity, protect from UV radiation, and boost your glow.

5. Supergoop! CC Screen

Taking the sunscreen its fans love so much and putting it into a CC cream warranted an even bigger following for this Supergoop! product. Some of the star ingredients include Irish moss/red seaweed extract, which fights free radicals, and sodium hyaluronate, which will keep your skin hydrated.

6. Erborian CC Cream Radiance Color Corrector

Free of parabens and phthalates, this CC cream works with your skin tone to match and then color correct any areas that need it. It also hides impurities and pores so you can have effective coverage that doesn't feel or look heavy. As a plus, it has been raking in five-star reviews from fans.

7. Chanel CC Cream Super Active Correction Complete Sunscreen

Sure, this CC cream provides coverage and blurring, but its most impressive feat is its focus on improving skin over time. It uses vitamin C and other antioxidants along with hyaluronic acid to help you see a positive visible difference in your skin after using it, which usually isn't the case with makeup.

8. Clinique Moisture Surge CC Cream

If you're in search of a super dewy complexion, Clinque's oil-free formula can help with that. With more than 600 five-star reviews, it smoothes over any uneven color and leaves you with a boosted glow that won't dry out your skin by the end of the day.

9. bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

More than 4,000 reviewers agreed bareMinerals Complexion Rescue is a five-star CC cream. With moisturizing hyaluronic acid, the multi-functional gel cream is said to increase skin hydration by 215% while blurring out imperfections with buildable coverage.

10. Thrive Causemetics Buildable Blur CC Cream

Available in 18 shades, the Buildable Blur CC Cream diffuses skin texture while providing SPF 35 protection and acting as a moisturizer. Color-adapting technology reduces the appearance of redness and hyperpigmentation while blending in with your skin tone.

11. Pacifica Ultra CC Cream Radiant Foundation

Natural ingredients like kelp, coconut, and ginseng nourish and hydrate the skin for a healthy-looking glow. The formula also contains broad-spectrum physical sunscreen and is vegan and cruelty-free. Plus, reflective color-correcting minerals adjust to perfectly match your skin tone.

12. Perbelle Cosmetics Skin Tone Adjusting CC Cream

The Perbelle Cosmetics CC Cream is known for its shade-adjusting ability to match your skin’s undertones. The lightweight formula won’t feel or look like you have a bunch of heavy makeup on, just like you have a really nice, healthy, and even complexion. It’s also made with powerful skin actives to visibly brighten and even skin tone and increase elasticity over time.

13. Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream

For a more full coverage option, Dermablend’s CC cream is a breathable, non-comedogenic option that can totally replace a regular foundation. It also has impressive holding power and stays put for up to 24 hours. Over time, the correcting cream reduces hyperpigmentation and red spots and provides an overall more radiant and youthful glow to the skin.