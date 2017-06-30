The Best BB Creams For Girls Who Hate Wearing Foundation
Not everyone’s a fan of foundation as part of their everyday makeup routine. If you're one who falls into that category of low-maintenance beauty buffs, BB creams offer lightweight-but-effective coverage that’s perfect for sweaty weather. And they serve a dual purpose — they’re packed with antioxidants and other minerals that protect and help your skin rather than just evening out skin tone (though they do that, too). Here, the best BB creams out there, for girls who want to ditch their foundation once and for all.
But first, what exactly *is* a BB cream? Short for "blemish balm" or "beauty balm," the product is inherently multipurpose and typically gives lightweight to medium coverage along with sun protection, antioxidants, and more, based on the individual formula. And in terms of where it stands with the rest of your face products, it's a little in between everything — BB creams are lighter than your average foundation, but heavier than a tinted moisturizer.
And while most of the formulas ahead provide similar benefits, they're also beloved for a wide range of other purposes. Take CoverGirl's Clean Matte BB Cream: It's an under-$7 find on Amazon that's perfect for those with oily skin who can't stand a hint of dew. Or, look at Tarte's Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, which is loved by celebrity makeup artists and Shay Mitchell-approved (according to her interview with Into The Gloss in 2015), and has nearly 1,000 perfect reviews on Tarte's website from users touting its moisturizing and long-lasting capabilities.
There are a lot more favorites for a lot more reasons ahead, so keep scrolling for seven of the best BB creams on the market right now — and why they're so beloved.
The Best Cult-Favorite BB Cream
There's a reason (well multiple, actually) that Tarte's BB cream is so beloved by users — just ask its thousands of reviewers. The product, which has more than 2,100 5-star ratings on Sephora, can act as a primer or a substitute for foundation, and protects skin with SPF 30 while hydrating and even decreasing fine lines.
The BB Cream With A Celebrity (& Celebrity Makeup Artist) Fanbase
Tarte has clearly mastered the BB cream market, because two of its formulas came up again and again in TZR's research. This one, in particular, has a celebrity (and celebrity makeup artist) backing: Shay Mitchell admitted to being a fan to Into The Gloss in 2015, and makeup artist Jillian Dempsey told 'Women's Health' it was one of the best in 2019. It also has 1,271 reviews on Tarte's own site, 997 of which are a perfect 5-star rating.
The Best Drugstore BB Cream
While unfortunately the shade ranges of many BB creams are extremely limited, Iman's is made specifically to compliment "the natural tones of women with skin of color," according to its site. Its shades range from a medium, sandy tone to a deep hue titled Earth Deep, and it provides sheer coverage along with a vitamin-packed formula for a hydrating glow. The cream has a near-perfect rating on the brand's site as well, with users saying it's great for creating a no-makeup makeup look.
The Best BB Cream For Lightweight Coverage
Erborian is half French and half Korean, so basically, it has to be good — and according to reviewers, it is. The brand's BB cream is one of the top-rated on Sephora, with a 4.4-star rating and more than 300 reviews, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley told 'Vogue' in 2018 that she uses it. That's thanks to a few things, including its star ingredient ginseng, which gives the cream a moisturizing and smoothing effect, its lightweight-but-buildable coverage, and its SPF 20 protection. One major complaint from users, however? Its very limited shade range, which only includes three colors on Sephora.
The Best BB Cream For Fuller Coverage
While slightly pricey for a BB cream, many reviewers think this Jane Iredale formula is worth the price. The product has, according to many users, moderate coverage that's still lightweight (the brand even suggests using it as a concealer), and it holds up to its water-resistant claims. However, some users said that they had trouble finding the right shade for them, so it may be worth going to a store that carries the product so that you can ask a rep for help or test it out before you buy.
The Best BB Cream To Shorten Your Morning Routine
If you're looking for something that truly takes steps out of your routine, Smashbox's BB cream may be your answer. The formula primes, hydrates, gets rid of shine, and protects with SPF 35. Plus, many users have said it provides flawless coverage and is a great substitute for their regular foundation. Just note that if your skin is *truly* dry, you may want to put on some moisturizer before, as several reviewers said it wasn't quite moisturizing enough to wear alone.
The Best BB Cream For Super-Oily Skin
With its oil-free, matte formula, this Covergirl product has become a go-to for many BB cream lovers who don't want a dewy glow. Sixty-five percent of its 942 reviewers have given it five stars on Amazon, with many saying it's the best they've ever tried thanks to its natural-looking coverage and easy application.
