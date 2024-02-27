Ahh, lip gloss. Many beauty enthusiasts have a love-hate relationship with the sticky (sometimes tacky) product. You probably remember the rollerball or squeeze tubes that gave your lips mirror-level shine back in high school. While it’s true that makeup styles have shifted over the years, the allure of glistening lips is still at an all-time high. However, today’s look is as much about nourishing your skin as it is about shine. Enter lip oils. Merging the best elements of your favorite balm and go-to gloss, they have become the new gold standard for a glazed finish.

Like a nurturing treatment, these products are enhanced with ingredients to improve the look and feel of your lips. The formulas blend skin care goodies like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and peptides with natural oils like jojoba, shea, and baobab. The result is supremely moisturizing and perfect for parched lips. But that’s not all these hero oils do.

Many tubes include a plush applicator that glides the oil smoothly, leaving a glassy but never sticky finish. That said, it’s no wonder they’ve become the crème de la crème of lip products in the beauty community.

Read on to see the best lip oils to add to your makeup bag for soft, hydrated lips, and vinyl-like shine.