Makeup trends are cyclical, and everything old is new again (and vice versa). Recently, bold, exaggerated winged eyeliner has fallen out of favor for a look that’s a little more subtle and subdued. Enter: the micro wing. Yes, this fall, seemingly everyone is trading in super-precise, heavy black liner for a dainty, more practical take on the classic wing that still gives a lifted and elongated effect.

The micro wing may be all over TikTok at the moment and a popular look among the Gen Z subset, but truth be told, this pared-down, minimalistic approach to the classic liner style works for everyone. Perfect for those who are shifting toward effortlessly polished looks, the micro wing is an easy way to slip into a more natural-looking aesthetic while still enhancing the eyes sans any heavy makeup.

Ahead, TZR breaks down the micro wing trend, including how to do it and why it’s the perfect update to your makeup routine.

What Is Micro Wing Liner?

According to Steve Kassajikian, head of global artistry for Urban Decay, a micro wing is a minimalistic yet refined take on traditional winged eyeliner. “It gives a softer, more natural look with a subtle lifting and brightening effect to the eyes,” he says. “Think of it as an easy way to add a hint of definition to the eyes without weighing them down.”

While this less-is-more, sexy-looking eye may appear minimal and totally effortless, Alexis Ferro, a makeup artist at Blushington, explains that despite its shorter size, a micro wing creates ample lift, even though it is far from dramatic. “It brings the eye up and gives an elongated effect, translating into a polished yet natural look that’s clean.” Ferro adds that precision isn’t key with a micro wing, which is great to wear every day. “It doesn’t need to be perfect because the wing can easily be blended and shaded into eyeshadow.

Another reason the micro wing is gaining popularity is that it perfectly complements the “barely there” makeup era. “It complements the no-makeup makeup look, rosy glow look, and soft monochromatic looks, and [it] pairs perfectly with the clean girl aesthetic,” Kassajikian adds. Plus, a subtle definition at the outer corner of the eyes and a gentle flick allow the micro wing to enhance facial features, creating a polished yet elevated look that’s truly remarkable.

Who Should Try The Micro Wing Liner Trend?

Winged eyeliner works well for most eye shapes, but when applied too thickly, it can make already small eyes appear even smaller and squinty. With a micro wing, it’s the opposite. “A micro wing looks especially good on people with hooded or smaller eyes because it helps to lift and define the eyes,” says Kassajikian. “It’s also great for those who are new to wearing eyeliner.”

Ferro often opts for a micro wing over a more traditional cat eye for more mature eyes. “Because it doesn’t need to be perfect, it complements mature skin and hooded eyes nicely,” she says.

How To Do A Micro Wing

Traditional winged eyeliner extends from the outer corner of the eye and far beyond the lash line, where a micro wing focuses on a fine, thin line along the base of the upper lash line that slightly extends into a delicate flick at the outer corner. “The subtle flick is crucial because it precisely defines the micro aspect of the look,” Kassajikian says. This is also what gives the eyes a bit of lift, and can even make the upper lash line look fuller, similar to what tightlining can achieve.

Start by prepping the upper eyelids with a bit of eyeshadow primer, such as Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion, and then lightly set them with a translucent powder. Kassajikian says this combo helps absorb any oil on the lids and ensures that the eyeliner won’t smudge or transfer. Next, curl the eyelashes with an eyelash curler and tight line the upper waterline to camouflage any gaps in the lash line.

From there, take your eyeliner of choice — which can be gel or liquid eyeliner; a soft, smudgeable pencil; or eyeshadow — and apply it to the upper lid while looking directly into a mirror. “Just make sure that whatever you use dries fast,” says Ferro. One word of caution: When using liquid liners, stick with either brush-tip or felt-tip ones. “I like liquid liner for this look,” Ferro says. “It works best for someone without hooded eyes because on hooded eyes, the liner has the opportunity to transfer.”

Ferro recommends following the lower lash line to create the end of the wing first. “Then, follow it to the inside of the lash line, so basically you want to work up to down.” Since the goal of a micro wing is to make the eyes look light and effortless, it’s important to keep the liner on the upper lid thin and light. Make sure the wing and liner on the lid are connected at the outer corner of the eyes, creating a slight flick that extends outward. You can also use a liner tool, such as Beautyblender Eyeliner Tool, a piece of tape, or a small card to help create the perfect micro wing.

You don’t need to exclusively wear black or brown eyeliner when rocking a micro wing. Deep shades of purple, blue, gold, and green also work. To complete the look, Ferro recommends a lifted eyelash, especially on the ends, to complement the tiny wing and tie everything together.