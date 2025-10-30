Hailey Bieber helped put blurred-looking lips on the global beauty map. The beauty entrepreneur’s signature finger application technique seamlessly blurs lip liner into her lips, which she follows up with a swipe of a sheer-tinted gloss or balm. The result is a pretty wash of color that is being emulated by women of all ages.

Now, Bieber’s go-to lip is getting a bit of an upgrade with the watercolor lip trend. This take is a little more pigmented and offers a bit more shine than other barely-there styles. It echos the feel of ethereal paintings, and will add a similar vibe to virtually any makeup look. While heavily lined lips and dark berry shades certainly have their place in this season’s trend cycle, it’s a refreshing welcome to see a more romantic, diffused lip with perfectly blended edges make its debut.

Ahead, TZR explores the watercolor lip trend and shares tips on how to do it yourself at home — no expert makeup artist skills required.

What Are Watercolor Lips?

As its name implies, watercolor lips draw inspiration from the light and airy painting style, comprised of light washes of subtle, natural tones that create a blurred effect on the lips. More pigmented than what a lip stain provides on its own, but not as bold as a swipe of traditional lipstick, celebrity makeup artist Brandy Allen says this trending look is soft and diffused without any harsh lines.

With watercolor lips, you can distinctly see the colors of your liner and balm or gloss, but the edges are more blurred, which is achieved with precise blending. Celebrity makeup artist Amanda Gabbard recommends swapping out harsh lip liners and heavily pigmented lipsticks for a blurred, translucent lip that equates to a natural finish. “It’s a soft, romantic touch to your makeup that looks so pretty.”

Allen adds that the blurred finish can create the illusion of fuller lips. “The technique brings out the lip’s natural contours and texture without the intensity of lipstick,” she says. “And the sheer layers of color add brightness without masking the lips, which creates a natural and healthy appearance.”

Watercolor Lips Trend

Who Should Try Watercolor Lips?

Watercolor lips work well for all skin tones and types, and age is not a limiting factor here either. According to Allen, anyone can pull off the look, particularly those who prefer natural, soft, or minimal makeup. “It’s also a great technique to help downplay uneven lip color or pale-looking lips because it enhances the lips by softly emphasizing their shape and color,” she adds.

Gabbard particularly likes doing watercolor lips on more mature skin because bright or deep colors can accentuate fine lines around the lips. “The watercolor look really helps to make the lips appear smooth, super hydrated, and plump,” she adds. “By shelving an overdrawn, overlined lip and creating more of a fresh, supple, and full look, when the light hits the lips, it gives the illusion of fuller lips with a bit of dimension.” If you want to enhance the natural beauty of your lips while still allowing their natural shape, texture, and color to peek through, this is one makeup trend to try. Plus, since a blurred-out-looking lip allows for the emphasis to be front and center on the pout, other facial features sort of fade into the background, as the lips make a statement, albeit a soft one, on their own.

How To Do Watercolor Lips

To master the trend, Gabbard says it’s essential to choose the right lip shades with the right finish. “I love using rosy pinks, mauve shades, peachy nudes, or a muted coral without shimmer. Think anything that reads as soft, romantic, and effortless with a hint of dimension,” she explains.

Prepping the lips is key, since dryness and flakes can ruin the overall look. Allen recommends first exfoliating the lips to create a smooth base. Then, apply a light layer of a thin, non-sticky hydrating balm.

Next, lightly outline the lips (without over-lining them) with a natural-toned, creamy lip liner, like ICONIC London Fuller Pout Sculpting Lip Liner or Tilt Beauty The Easy Way Lipliner, and buff and blend it out with a brush or your fingertips so that there are no harsh lines. The goal is to create a soft gradient effect rather than a defined outline, Allen says. “That’s why precise blending is crucial. You need to blur the edges of the lips so there are no harsh lines, and gradually build the color from the center outward,” she explains. “Good blending ensures that the color transitions softly and looks seamless.”

From there, layer on a small amount of a sheer lip tint or lipstick with a diaphanous finish, a tinted lip balm, or a lip mousse. Allen recommends Rituel de Fille’s Color Nectar Pigment Balm for a gentle wash of color that still looks natural. Or try Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Posh Balm, which drenches the lips in a watercolor wash for a barely-there look. No matter which formula you choose, make sure to concentrate the color in the center of the lips (try patting or dabbing it on if you have a heavy hand) and use a lip brush to blend it outward and sheer it out. This way, Gabbard says, most of the color will be concentrated at the middle of the lips and fade into a light gradient finish toward the edges.

To finish off the look, opt for a semi-glossy finish that’s not too shiny nor sticky, courtesy of a lip oil, either clear or tinted. “LYS Beauty’s Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil is a good one to use because you can layer it over a tint to further enhance the 'watercolor' effect,” Allen says. “It also gives the lips a hydrated, glossy finish.”

Ultimately, the key to nailing watercolor lips comes down to blending. “Think of it along the lines of creating blended colors that mimic your lips’ natural hue,” Gabbard says. “Once the shades and formulas look like they have all melted into one, then you’ve achieved the perfect watercolor lip.”