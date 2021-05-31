If you haven’t taken stock of your skin care routine now that spring is almost over, consider this a call to open your bathroom cabinet and examine your products. Do you have a gentle cleanser to remove that layer of sweat and grime that is synonymous with the summer heat? How about a sunscreen that doesn’t pill under your makeup? And most importantly, is there a hydrating serum that gives you that gorgeous, dewy finish (and keeps your skin healthy and happy)? If not, listen up.

Adequate skin hydration is important for a whole host of reasons aside from just that glassy skin effect, namely plumping up fine lines, keeping acne and irritation at bay, and ensuring that your moisture barrier is able to flush out toxins and carry nutrients to the skin cells. In other words, every essential function of your skin requires that you keep it hydrated. So give your stratum corneum what it wants and needs by adding a hydrating serum to your lineup of summer skin care products.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry — the beauty industry loves a serum almost as much as your skin does, so there are plenty of options to chose from. Check out seven of the best hydrating serums on the market right now, and don’t forget to add them into your summer skin care routine (after your cleanser, before your moisturizer and sunscreen).

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

LA MER The Revitalizing Hydrating Serum 30ml $220 This classic serum uses a blend of green, red, and brow algae to douse your skin in nourishing and hydrating benefits. Remember — JLo swears by La Mer products, and if it’s good enough for her (and can keep you looking radiant and youthful) it’s definitely worthy of your summer skin care routine. Add to cart

Aesop Lightweight Facial Hydrating Serum $65 Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients to hydrate sensitive skin, and this lightweight serum is chock full of it. The added provitamin B5 keeps your skin feeling dewy and supple, no matter how sticky and humid it is outside. Add to cart

Skin Design London Hydrating Serum $181 This serum contains a bioactive mineral complex to smooth and hydrate your skin, while ficus indica-stem extract calms irritation from a myriad of environmental stressors. You complexion will feel equal parts balanced, nourished, and hydrated from morning to night. Add to cart

e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Serum $12 An affordable hydrating serum that can give your skin that enviable dewy finish? Totally doable! This jojoba and shea butter-rich serum locks in moisture, while the added glycerin draws in water to your cells as a humectant to hydrate even the most parched skin. Add to cart

dr-barbara-sturm Hyaluronic Serum 30 ml $300 Beauty insiders and celebrities alike are obsessed with this serum, and for good reason — the blend of low and high weight hyaluronic acid ensures that the deepest layers of your skin receive the full hydrating benefits, so you’re left with a bouncy, dewy complexion. Add to cart

tata-harper Elixir Vitae Serum 30 ml $450 Tata Harper makes some of the most powerful clean skin care on the market, and this revitalizing serum is one of the best hydrating and moisturizing options for your summer skin care routine. The added fruit oils, rose water, and hyaluronic acid help to restore stressed, dehydrated skin to that ideal glowing condition. Add to cart