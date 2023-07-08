It’s an interesting time of year, perhaps the most classically summertime month of the entire season. The final vestiges of spring commitments and impending arrival of autumn make June and August feel fleeting, but July is a four-week stretch of nothing but pure, unadulterated fun in the sun. And as such, the best new beauty products of July don’t even pretend to be anything other than ideal for every pool, beach, park, and patio you grace this summer. Regardless whether your current aesthetic is earth-goddess-natural, a quirky “tomato girl” look, or inspired by one of the month’s many high-profile movie releases, the recent spate of just-launched beauty products has something for every possible vibe.

By the time you read this, July will still only be just a week in, which means plenty of time to continue building your kit of summertime essentials. If it’s voluminous, sun-reflecting hair you’re after, new masks and styling products — including a long-awaited OLAPLEX treatment — make salon-level results attainable in your bathroom. Meanwhile, new complexion perfectors by Chanel and Charlotte Tilbury keep makeup-smudging sweat and oil at bay. And even if you’re not headed back to school this September, something about summer just begs for a personal reinvention — made all the easier by new main character-worthy fragrances.

Ahead, the very best new beauty products of July, with fresh additions every week as they roll out.

July 2023 Hair Launches

Best New Shampoo

Best New Styling Spray

Best New Hair Mask

July 2023 Makeup Launches

Best New Primer

Best New Makeup Brush

July 2023 Skin Launches

Best New Exfoliant

Best New Skin Mist

July 2023 Body Care Launches

Best New Body Cream

Best New Nail Polish

Best New Fragrance