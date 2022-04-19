With the changing of seasons (hi, sun) comes warmer temperatures and the opportune time to break out all your spring dresses, shorts, and skirts. Although you might welcome the warmer days ahead, have you thought about your hair removal options? While there’s absolutely no reason that you *have to* remove you body hair, if you do decide to go that route it can be a pain, both in application and finding the right products to successfully get the job done — not to mention time-consuming, expensive, and potentially irritating (especially if you incorporate retinoids into your skin care routine). Enter: at-home hair removal products.

Sure there are countless in-office laser hair removal treatments that utilize light technology to zap away unfavorable hair, the reality is, it’s not exactly the cheapest option, with average treatments costing around $250 per session, depending on location. That’s why keeping your bathroom stocked with quality at-home options is key.

Whether you’re looking to temporarily or permanently get rid of hair on your face or body, there’s a whole host of products out there to try that gently remove unwanted hair without the redness or irritation. There's dermaplaning tools that work to not only remove dead skin cells but also that pesky peach fuzz from your face and upper lip as well. There are at-home waxing kits to meet each person’s comfort level — and so many more products to make hair removal more accessible to all.

Ahead, the seven best at-home hair removal products you can use at home.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you are going the razor route, opt for this Plastic-Free Safety Razor with reduced irritation. It’s 100% plastic-free and non-disposable. Plus, it can be used on the face and body.

This No Mo-Bush offers comes with eight bikini wax strips for your legs, bikini, arms, and everything in between. Great if you are on-the-go as it perfectly fits in all purses, carry ons, and suitcases. Plus, the soothing aloe will help with instant relief for post-wax irritation.

SmoothSkin Bare+ IPL is a great semi-permanent option that has been clinically proven to deliver visible hair reduction in just four weeks. The best part, it only takes 10 minutes in your bathroom to zap away hair.

Packed with extract from Gymenma Sylvestre leaves and rich in gymneic acids, KERACELL Body Hair Minimizing Lotion with MHCsc prolongs and enhances the effects of hair removal treatments by impairing the activity of hair follicles. That means your skin stays smoother, longer.

Exfoliate dead skin cells, remove peach fuzz, and enhance product performance with Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Skin Smoothing Trio. This dermaplaning tool will grant you a brighter complexion and more radiant skin the more and more you use it. Just be sure to use a fresh one for each use.

For days when your eyebrows need a quick fix, opt for No Mo-Unibrow. This portable brow kit comes with 20 individual wax strips that can be used on brows or anywhere on your face. There are even mini tweezers in the kit for any errant hairs.

This nose and ear hair trimmer from the CLASSIC INOX features rotating blades for easy, painless hair removal around the face. To use, depress and release the finger rest to rotate the inner blade moving the clipper in the nostril or ear.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.