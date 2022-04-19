(Skin)

7 At-Home Hair Removal Options That Actually Work

Silky smooth.

By Natasha Marsh
@meetflamingo
hair removal options

With the changing of seasons (hi, sun) comes warmer temperatures and the opportune time to break out all your spring dresses, shorts, and skirts. Although you might welcome the warmer days ahead, have you thought about your hair removal options? While there’s absolutely no reason that you *have to* remove you body hair, if you do decide to go that route it can be a pain, both in application and finding the right products to successfully get the job done — not to mention time-consuming, expensive, and potentially irritating (especially if you incorporate retinoids into your skin care routine). Enter: at-home hair removal products.

Sure there are countless in-office laser hair removal treatments that utilize light technology to zap away unfavorable hair, the reality is, it’s not exactly the cheapest option, with average treatments costing around $250 per session, depending on location. That’s why keeping your bathroom stocked with quality at-home options is key.

Whether you’re looking to temporarily or permanently get rid of hair on your face or body, there’s a whole host of products out there to try that gently remove unwanted hair without the redness or irritation. There's dermaplaning tools that work to not only remove dead skin cells but also that pesky peach fuzz from your face and upper lip as well. There are at-home waxing kits to meet each person’s comfort level — and so many more products to make hair removal more accessible to all.

Ahead, the seven best at-home hair removal products you can use at home.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you are going the razor route, opt for this Plastic-Free Safety Razor with reduced irritation. It’s 100% plastic-free and non-disposable. Plus, it can be used on the face and body.

No Mo-Stache
No Mo-Bush Bikini Wax Body Stripes (16 individual strips)
$12
$9
No Mo-Bush offers (8 double sided)16 bikini wax strips for legs, bikini, arms whatever! Perfectly portioned for suitcases and carryalls, this cheekily named kit fits into your busy schedule when stopping at the salon doesn't. Each waxing strip is heated using hand-generated friction, and soothing aloe provides instant relief for post-wax irritation, leaving you with smooth skin for up to three weeks. This is the perfect travel or at home waxing kit for women. <strong>Ingredients:</strong> Colophonium, Glyceryl Hydronated Rosinate, Hydronated Microcrystalline Wax, Paraffinum, Liquidum/Mineral Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Bisabolol, Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 77891 (Titanum Dioxide) Aloe Cream Ingredients: Aqua/Water, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Menthol, Carbomer, Sorbitol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol

This No Mo-Bush offers comes with eight bikini wax strips for your legs, bikini, arms, and everything in between. Great if you are on-the-go as it perfectly fits in all purses, carry ons, and suitcases. Plus, the soothing aloe will help with instant relief for post-wax irritation.

SmoothSkin
SmoothSkin Bare+ IPL Hair Removal System
$279
SmoothSkin Bare+ IPL is the fastest device on the market, delivering visible hair reduction in just 4 weeks. Our device is clinically proven to be fast and effective, delivering up to 97% hair reduction. - Ultrafast: With 100 flashes per minute, you can treat your whole body (lower and upper legs, bikini line and underarms) in just 10 MINUTES! - Safe: SmoothSkin Bare+ has a Smart Skin Sensor to check your skin tone before each flash and will only activate if it’s safe. It also has a built-in skin contact sensor for a safe and effective treatment. - Easy to use: Simple one-touch operation to activate the flashes - FDA cleared for body and face - SmoothSkin Bare+ is effective in removing hair on body and face. - Unlimited flashes: So your device will last a lifetime! - Fast gliding and stamp mode - For larger body areas, the gliding mode continuously flashes for an easy and fast treatment. Stamp mode provides a more precise treatment suitable for smaller or sensitive areas. - Developed by experts and recommended by women - SmoothSkin Bare+ is developed by the original pioneers and world-leading IPL experts with over 30 years’ experience. 98% of women who tried it would recommend to their friends! <strong>Care Instructions:</strong> Clean the product with a clean cloth or cotton bud. Do not use water or any cleaning products on the device. <strong>Country of Origin:</strong> UK <strong>Dimensions:</strong> 5'', 3'', 2''

SmoothSkin Bare+ IPL is a great semi-permanent option that has been clinically proven to deliver visible hair reduction in just four weeks. The best part, it only takes 10 minutes in your bathroom to zap away hair.

keracell
Body Hair Minimizing Lotion with MHCsc™ Technology
$100
KERACELL® Body Hair Minimizing Lotion with MHCsc™ Technology contains Pilisoft™ which is an extract derived from the leaves of Gymnema Sylvestre and rich in gymnenic acids, successfully prolonging and enhancing the effects of hair removal treatments. Its innovative mechanism of action is based on the important role gymnenic acids play in the inhibition process of hair follicle activity. Tests have demonstrated its ability to reduce keratinocyte proliferation and impair the mitotic activity of hair follicles. Its efficacy on both slowing hair growth and reducing hair density has been confirmed by a clinical study with significant results obtained over a one-month period. It also contains Depil Enzyme™ a keratin specific enzyme derived from a fermentation process that helps to “digest” newly formed keratin protein into peptides, which are then easily rinsed off when you shower. Enzyme Activated. DIRECTIONS: Apply to freshly cleansed skin for optimal performance. Massage onto areas of the body where you want to minimize hair re-growth. May be used after waxing, shaving or laser hair removal including on intimate areas. Use daily for best results. CAUTION: If you have sensitive skin, test product on a small area first if you are using it immediately after shaving or waxing. <strong>Country of Origin:</strong> USA <strong>Ingredients:</strong> Water/Aqua, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyl Dimethyl Taurate Copolymer (and) Cetyl Alcohol (and) Glyceryl Stearate (and) Capric/ Caprylic Triglycerides, Subtilisin (Enzyme), Hydrolyzed Rice Protein (and) Water (and) Prunus Amygdalus (Sweet Almond) Seed Extract, Pentylene Glycol (and) Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract, Hamamelis virginiana (Witch Hazel) Bark/Leaf/Twig Extract, Salix alba (Willowbark) Extract, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Propanediol, Polysorbate 20, Olea Europea (Olive) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Butylene Glycol (and) Vibrio Alginolyticus Ferment Filtrate, Human Stromal Cell Derived Conditioned Media, Ethylhexylglycerin (and) Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Natural Fragrance. <strong>Specifications:</strong> Clinically validated, reduces hair density, Multiple Human Stem Cell Extract, Paraben Free, Sulfate Free, Cruelty Free

Packed with extract from Gymenma Sylvestre leaves and rich in gymneic acids, KERACELL Body Hair Minimizing Lotion with MHCsc prolongs and enhances the effects of hair removal treatments by impairing the activity of hair follicles. That means your skin stays smoother, longer.

Exfoliate dead skin cells, remove peach fuzz, and enhance product performance with Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Skin Smoothing Trio. This dermaplaning tool will grant you a brighter complexion and more radiant skin the more and more you use it. Just be sure to use a fresh one for each use.

For days when your eyebrows need a quick fix, opt for No Mo-Unibrow. This portable brow kit comes with 20 individual wax strips that can be used on brows or anywhere on your face. There are even mini tweezers in the kit for any errant hairs.

ZWILLING Beauty
Zwilling Classic Inox Nose and Ear Hair Trimmer
$39.99
This nose and ear hair trimmer from the CLASSIC INOX line is a precisely engineered instrument featuring rotating blades for easy, painless hair removal from sensitive areas around the face. Made of chrome-plated, polished stainless-steel, the trimmer comes with a built-in brush for cleaning the blade slots after each use. To use, simply depress and release the finger rests continuously to rotate the inner blade while continuously moving the clipper in the nostril or ear. <strong>Materials:</strong> Chrome-plated <strong>Dimensions:</strong> 2" L x 1 1/5" W x 1" H <strong>Specifications:</strong> - Ergonomic tool with rotating cutting blades for cutting nose and ear hair - Chrome-plated polished stainless steel - Includes built-in cleaning brush

This nose and ear hair trimmer from the CLASSIC INOX features rotating blades for easy, painless hair removal around the face. To use, depress and release the finger rest to rotate the inner blade moving the clipper in the nostril or ear.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. Here, you’ll find the picks we can’t get enough of and think you’ll love, too. Best of all, you can checkout right on this page — no clicking out to multiple retailers required. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through this article.