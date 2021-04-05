Facial hair is completely normal. Everyone gets it, and it’s totally at your own discretion if you choose to remove it or not. However, if you do opt to get rid of unwanted hair, you’ll want to make sure you’re using a good, reputable tool. Luckily, these days, the market is full of options to turn to, and according to professionals, the best devices for facial hair removal run the gamut from drugstore disposables to high-tech tools.

First and foremost, before you even pick up your preferred device, cleansing the skin is a must. “Make sure the skin is free from any dirt and grime,” Dr. Harshal, MD, a practicing clinical and aesthetic dermatologist, tells TZR. She also stresses that shaving or trimming hair on dry skin is a big no-no. “Apply a few drops of a light, hydrating moisturizer [before using the device] — this just really smoothes and softens the skin, eliminating any friction,” she explains. “It also prevents irritation and redness from the hair removal device rubbing against dry skin.”

Additionally, Dr. Hope Mitchell, M.D., FAAD, founder and CEO of Mitchell Dermatology, recommends using a gentle exfoliator on the skin prior to hair removal. “Exfoliate the areas you wish to de-fuzz 24 hours before you plan to carry out the treatment,” the dermatologist tells TZR. “This will remove any dead skin cells, [which will] make for a cleaner removal and help to prevent ingrown hairs.”

Aftercare is equally important, too. Once you're done using your device, Dr. Harshal says to splash your face with water. “Pat it dry and apply a soothing moisturizer containing aloe vera, panthenol, or other such calming ingredients,” she adds. “This helps calm the skin down and prevents any redness and irritation.” And of course, don't forget to apply sunscreen!

As of late, a popular way of removing facial hair is at-home dermaplaning with a device from brands like Dermaflash and StackedSkincare. “Dermaplaning is a method of physical exfoliation that uses a sterile scalpel to gently shave off the top layer of dead skin of the stratum corneum and fine vellus hair,” Dr. Corey L. Hartman, founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama, tells TZR. “It provides a smooth skin surface that allows for more effective absorption of active ingredients in skin care products and a shiny, healthy glow.” The dermatologist says dermaplaning is ideal for those who have peach fuzz, mild discoloration, or skin that appears dull but not inflamed with active acne or rosacea.

Ahead, find the best facial devices on the market, according to dermatologists. Good news: Some of these product recommendations ring in under $10.

The Best Devices To Remove Facial Hair