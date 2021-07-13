Though the Aperol Spritz has been a traditional Italian recipe for decades, the bubbly, bright-colored cocktail skyrocketed in popularity in 2019, largely due to its Instagram-friendly aesthetic. It may not be everyone’s beverage of choice, but one thing is certain: Its vibrant orange hue (courtesy of the Aperol bitters) makes this drink undeniably pretty — and ideal for a beauty trend. Thus, the latest summer hair trend makes perfect sense. Aperol Spritz hair takes inspiration from the cocktail’s beloved color to create a bold, coppery shade that a slew of celebs have turned to recently.

It’s safe to say that Gigi Hadid had a hand in inciting the recent red hair craze when she donned a gorgeous copper shade for a Versace presentation in March, and it didn’t take long for others to follow suit — including her sister, Bella, who experimented with face-framing red and blonde highlights. In June, singer Ciara debuted waist-length red waves highly reminiscent of Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Now, red hair micro trends seem to be constantly emerging, getting more and more creative each time. Aperol Spritz hair is certainly one of the most fun and versatile yet, making it extremely tempting for the season.

In need of some summer hair inspiration? Grab some bubbly and have a look through these gloriously vibrant Aperol Spritz hair looks.

Gigi Hadid

Earlier this year, the model debuted auburn red hair for Versace’s virtual Fall/Winter 2021 presentation and recently shocked fans with what appears to be a throwback to the style — but this time, it looks bolder and brighter than ever.

SZA

The singer’s take on Aperol Spritz hair leans more fiery red than peachy orange.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron’s bright copper curls were for her role in Netflix’s upcoming film School For Good And Evil, but we think she should strongly consider making it a permanent change.

Busy Phillips

Busy Phillip’s opted for a peachy pink spin on the trend, proving the versatility of the Aperol Spritz hair.

Dua Lipa

Though Dua Lip’s fiery red hair appeared in Versace’s fall/winter campaign, this look definitely screams summer.