If you absolutely had to choose which hair color dominated 2020 — and there were quite a few contenders — then the award would be handed right off to the color red. From fire-truck cherry to sultry scarlet, the shade has popped up on Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya (again), and, most recently, Bella Hadid — also again. But try attempting the difficult-to-manage color on your own, and you'll understand why starting off with one of the best red hair dyes is like establishing a strong foundation early on. Later, you can add in color-extending shampoo or color-depositing conditioner, but neither product can replace kicking off your color with a bang.

Which is what the new, celebrity-loved takes on red hair are all about, shrugging off the more natural-looking light auburns of days gone by. Think all-over apple red or face-framing highlights pulled straight from a '90s magazine and dyed a fiery orange, as is the case with Bella Hadid's latest hair transformation. The model has been switching between straight red hair and a two-tone color for a few months now, but has seemed to settle in on the latter, and has seemingly sported the trendy hairstyle since late December. (At least, according to her Instagram posts.)

Fortunately for Hadid's gigantic fan base, trying out red-orange highlights on your own would be easier than opting for an all-over red, too — even more so if you're the adventurous type who isn't afraid to tango with at-home bleach. For anyone outside that category and not currently blonde, then it's best to stick to deeper red hair colors like the scarlet Taraji P. Henson embraced throughout 2020. Thanks to a new wave of hair dye brands, you can add an apple red on top of black and brunette hair without bleach.

Ahead, the very best red hair dyes out there, so you can pull off your very own celebrity-level transformation without leaving your house.

