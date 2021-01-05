8 Best Red Hair Dyes For Your Own Celebrity Transformation
If you absolutely had to choose which hair color dominated 2020 — and there were quite a few contenders — then the award would be handed right off to the color red. From fire-truck cherry to sultry scarlet, the shade has popped up on Taraji P. Henson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya (again), and, most recently, Bella Hadid — also again. But try attempting the difficult-to-manage color on your own, and you'll understand why starting off with one of the best red hair dyes is like establishing a strong foundation early on. Later, you can add in color-extending shampoo or color-depositing conditioner, but neither product can replace kicking off your color with a bang.
Which is what the new, celebrity-loved takes on red hair are all about, shrugging off the more natural-looking light auburns of days gone by. Think all-over apple red or face-framing highlights pulled straight from a '90s magazine and dyed a fiery orange, as is the case with Bella Hadid's latest hair transformation. The model has been switching between straight red hair and a two-tone color for a few months now, but has seemed to settle in on the latter, and has seemingly sported the trendy hairstyle since late December. (At least, according to her Instagram posts.)
Fortunately for Hadid's gigantic fan base, trying out red-orange highlights on your own would be easier than opting for an all-over red, too — even more so if you're the adventurous type who isn't afraid to tango with at-home bleach. For anyone outside that category and not currently blonde, then it's best to stick to deeper red hair colors like the scarlet Taraji P. Henson embraced throughout 2020. Thanks to a new wave of hair dye brands, you can add an apple red on top of black and brunette hair without bleach.
Ahead, the very best red hair dyes out there, so you can pull off your very own celebrity-level transformation without leaving your house.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Use this semi-permanent classic on blonde highlights to achieve Hadid's fiery orange red, or apply it to medium-brown shades and above for a color swap sans bleach damage.
With more than 4,000 reviews on Target's website alone, Garnier's Nutrisse dye is a tried-and-true hair color. There are a few options for aspiring redheads, too, including this eye-catching intense auburn or more purple-toned burgundy.
Dark and Lovely's Vivacious Red is spot on for the pomegranate red that's been popping up amongst celebs. And with such a high rating amongst shoppers — 4.4 stars! — it's a steal at only $4.99.
Getting into Ion's extensive product line can seem overwhelming at first, even more so if you aren't sure where to start. For the newcomer, try out this hair color kit instead, which includes the color, developer, treatments, and gloves.
Overtone's vegan and cruelty-free color products have been a hit since they first arrived on the market, opening up the door to easy hair changes for natural brunettes. Stick to regularly using this conditioner duo and you'll add noticeable red tones into your hair, and keep maintaining that shade.
Thanks to this L'Oréal Paris dye, anyone with gray hair can still try out whichever color they have their eye on, including four different takes on red.
Ready to really get into the at-home hair color game? It's time to acquaint yourself with Wella's Color Charm line, then. Pick up the extra necessary products then follow the instructions to a T, and you'll be amazed by the customizable colors you can achieve at home.