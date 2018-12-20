This $11 Moisturizer Has More Than 8,800 Glowing Reviews At CVS

With a brand new year on the horizon, you're likely looking to get things in order so you start off 2019 right. If sprucing up your skincare shelf is high on your list of to-do's, you'll want to check out the following list of life changing drugstore skincare products — which means you can tackle your new year's resolution to cut down on spending whilst re-stocking your beauty bag. And since these budget-friendly buys are so well-loved (one has nearly 9,000 five-star reviews at CVS), you can trust that you won't be sacrificing good skin for a great price point.

It isn't often that a product is met with such overwhelming enthusiasm that everyone seems to be using it. It's even rarer that said product comes from your local drugstore and has a shockingly low price tag that barely makes a dent in your monthly beauty budget. That's not to say that it never happens, however. In fact, there's living proof that you can strike skincare gold at drugstores — just check out the store's top-rated skin care and prepare to totally change your perspective on drugstore beauty.

Moisturizer is one of those items in your skin care regime that seems to make up the bulk of your spending. All those prime ingredients used by high-end beauty brands are totally working magic to make your skin super glowy, right? When your fancy jar runs out, consider cutting costs to try Olay's Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer, $10.79 for a trial-size jar. Think about it — over 8,800 can't be wrong, so there's a good reason they've all given this hyaluronic acid-packed moisturizer a five-star rating.

If your go-to cleanser is no longer cutting it (maybe your sensitive skin seems to be flaring up recently, thanks winter), go for a drugstore favorite that's been rated five-star over 3,000 times. The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Vitamin C Cleansing Water to Brighten Skin, $10.99, is free of fragrance, oil, alcohol, parabens, and sulfates, so all you're left with is a gentle face cleanser that sweeps away impurities without making skin feel irritated or tight.

Round out your 2019 skin care routine with other heavy hitters, like the $27.49 RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream, and L'Oreal Paris' $13.49 Pure-Clay Mask: Detox & Brighten. With thousands of reviews and a 5.0 and 4.5-star rating respectively, both affordable buys are so loved by users that they just may be good enough to replace your pricier products.

Still not seeing what you need to save your skin (and budget) in the new year? Keep scrolling for 18 top-rated, life-changing skincare products you can score at your local drugstore — from masks, to mists, to serums, you'd be hard pressed to leave the beauty aisle empty-handed.

Cleansers

Masks

Moisturizers

Eye Creams

Serums

Facial Mists