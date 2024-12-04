If it seems like everyone you know is taking up running this year, you might be right. A recent report found that some 620 million people worldwide participate in running or jogging annually, marking it as one of the most common forms of exercise. While it may be tedious to hear about your buddy’s marathon training and their go-to pre- and post-workout snacks, this rampant running trend may actually work in your favor this holiday season as it will make shopping a breeze. As someone who recently dusted off my own trainers and picked up the popular cardio workout again, I can tell you that my holiday wishlist is centered around my renewed fitness obsession.

If you, too, have a few avid racers in your life who have started using words like “mileage,” “stride,” and “tempo run,” the gifting list ahead will be a godsend. Because, yes, runners need more than a good pair of shoes to prep for the next 10K or marathon. There’s truly an arsenal of essentials needed to keep their stamina and brain intact. From movement-friendly headphones and intuitive wearables to lightweight storage options like vests and waist belts, this list will definitely bring any athlete some joy.

Ahead, the 10 best gifts for the new runners in your life. Because even if you can’t — or won’t — join them on their next 10-mile session, you can still support them.

Hoka Mach X 2 $190 See On Hoka Hoka’s latest trainer is designed for the speed-obsessed athlete. It keeps things light with its extra-breathable and supportive woven upper and sleeker collar.

Athleta Momentum Seamless Heather Top $69 $39 See on Athleta With the temps continuing to drop, breathable layers are essential, even on the most strenuous of runs. This seamless, sweat-wicking top works nicely on its own or under a vest or jacket.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $650 $490 See On Samsung Samsung’s latest edition of the Galaxy Watch is a runner’s dream in that includes all the essential metric-gathering functionality — and then some. The watch will also help you map out each run and segment out times for walk and water breaks. It also serves as a sleep tracker to help you better understand your snooze patterns.

Shokz OPENRUN $90 See On Shokz As someone who’s never been a fan of ear pods (as I find myself constantly adjusting them during my workouts), this wrap-around pair of headphones was a true game changer. It connects easily to my music apps and won’t budge no matter how long or sweaty my run.

RAY-BAN META HEADLINER $299 $239 See On Ray-Ban Yes, you can run with sunnies on. In fact, you should, and these smart glasses make things even easier as they’re loaded with built-in technology that allows for hands-free call and messaging, easy listening to your favorite tunes, and even 12MP camera functionality.

FP Movement Keepin' Cozy Fleece-Lined Leggings $148 See On Free People The perfect winter legging does exist. This paneled pair’s appeal is two-fold: There’s the heavyweight fleece fabric and flexible waistband and there’s also the fun and vibrant color options.

H&M Slim Fit Mesh Running Vest $60 $42 See On H&M For runners building up their mileage, a sturdy vest is essential — but that doesn’t mean you need to pay an arm and a leg. H&M’s mesh style is not only affordable but super functional thanks to its breathable woven fabric and multi-pocket design.

Lululemon Fast and Free Running Belt $38 See On Lululemon In the same vein, running belts are also ideal for holding a phone, lip balm, and/or energy-boosting snacks.

Nike Spark Lightweight $20 See On Nike Any runner will tell you that run-of-the-mill cotton socks will not cut it. Like the rest of your clothes, you to factor in sweat-wicking technology, cushioning, and ankle support. Luckily, Nike understands the assignment.