Jane Seymour Reveals The Secret To Her Signature Hair

Award-winning actor, author, advocate, spokesperson, designer, mother, and more, Jane Seymour has held many significant titles in her 71 years. And she wouldn’t have it any other way. The British-born star’s brightness and beauty permeates — even over the phone — as she pridefully discusses everything from her children’s talents to the real-life heroines she’s portrayed over the years. Her attitude towards life in general is passionate and infectious, so it’s natural to want to know what lessons she’s learned to get to this place, whether it be how she cares for her skin or how she emotionally decompresses. And thankfully, she’s willing to share.

From Bond Girl (she famously played Solitaire in Live and Let Die) to a doctor in rural, Post-Civil War America (the titular character in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman), the prolific talent has proven time and time again that she has a penchant for roles that prove the power and strength of women. And her latest efforts are no exception. To name just a few recent projects, Seymour starred in Ruby’s Choice, in which she plays a grandmother living with dementia to rave reviews, reoccured in CBS’s B Positive as bombshell Bette, and soon you’ll also be able to see her take on a retired professor turned accidental detective in AcornTV’s Harry Wild, due out in early April 2022. “When it comes to doing roles now, I really try to put myself into the character as much as I can,” Seymour tells TZR. For Harry Wild, for instance, she worked closely with writer David Logan to incorporate elements of her own life. “I think after a while you kind of become that character and that character becomes the series,” she adds.

While Seymour still finds a deep satisfaction in her acting work, what keeps her refreshed and ready to tackle her next role is the fine art of life balance. When it comes to her physical self, the Crepe Erase spokesperson swears by the beauty line’s skin-plumping products. “I don’t know who said ‘You can never be too rich or too thin,’ but they’re wrong when you’re older,” says Seymour. “If your face gets too thin, you have to do something about it and the Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment is a very natural way of plumping up your skin and I’m all for that.”

The actor also cares for her skin and body from the inside out, sticking to a Mediterranean-style diet, and fitness methods that range from Pilates reformer workouts to incorporating ballet stretches into her everyday movements. And above all, time spent with her family keeps Seymour rooted in reality and energized for whatever comes her way.

Ahead, dive deeper into the Golden Globe Award-winning actor’s relatable self-care practices, her secret weapon for looking (and feeling) her best, not to mention the hard-learned relationship advice she’s not shy about sharing.

You hold so many titles above and beyond actor (philanthropist, advocate, writer) but can you share what has been the most rewarding aspect of your acting career?

The most rewarding aspect of my acting career I think was being involved in something like War and Remembrance, where I actually was able to speak at universities and talk about the Holocaust and talk about how this kind of hatred was continuing today. It's amazing when you can tell a story that has such a significance and it’s part of a drama.

What does beauty mean to you right now?

Beauty, for me, comes from within. And it’s about positivity. I see beauty in all kinds of people, all over the world, where they just radiate a kind of feeling that they’re really comfortable in their skin. For me, beauty is not about whether your cheekbones are high or your lips are plump; it’s about what comes from within.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

It sounds kind of silly but the first thing I do, I learned from a dancer, is jiggle my spine and hips and knees and feet. You can do it laying on your back in bed and it’s so good for the spine and hips. Then I have my coffee and I shower and wash my hair every single day.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

I have a fabulous glass of wine and sit in a jacuzzi looking out at the ocean. In a plastic glass of course, so I don’t smash anything.

What are you listening to these days?

I have been listening to my son’s music. I have a son who creates beautiful music. His name is Johnny Keach. He randomly happens to be the godson of Johnny Cash — that’s why we chose the name — and he hasn’t put it all out yet, but you will hear it sometime soon I’m told! His music is unique, but it’s very similar in style to The Beatles and I’m a huge Beatles fan. I listen to playlists that my kids give me, too. I think I’m more of an alternative rock and singer/songwriter kind of person.

One thing you can’t live without is…

I can’t live without my family. It’s that simple. But if it’s a product, I would say my eyedrops. Or my Mason Pearson hairbrush. Or my Crepe Erase skin care. Any one of those three.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I want to go to the Galapagos Islands. I haven’t had the time to do it, but that’s where I want to go. Everyone I know who has traveled literally all over the planet has said that that was the ultimate place. And I want to take all my kids with me. I’m very keen on that kind of natural experience. I have traveled mostly all over the world and I’ve been pretty much everywhere, but that is very high on my bucket list.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

Having been a dancer who quit when I was 17, my body is reminded every time I try to do any kind of ballet exercise. My brain will tell it what it needs to do and my body will cramp up and say, ‘Not on your life.’ But, if I’m very careful, I can do some pliés and stretches, all of which I am doing in dressing rooms, at home, on the road, in hotel rooms, anywhere. Even at the airport. When I do workout, I tend to do Pilates reformer [exercises]. Because I do have [dance] injuries, it really helps me enormously. I also do gyrotonics, which does more of a rotation of the spine, which I find to be very important. And I got one of those power plate machines! If I stand on that and do any of those plies or squats or anything like that it sort of gives you quadruple the workout.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

I think it’s the one I’ve learned, which is that if you find yourself dating someone who has just dumped someone to be with you or cheated on someone and now they’re with you — even if you didn’t know that they cheated — the chances of them cheating on you are pretty much 100%. The behavior that you see early on that may not have affected you adversely will probably come back to bite you. For me, I don’t see the point in a relationship — meaning more than two dates — unless there is a sense of trust.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

Skin care! I use Crepe Erase and get huge compliments [on my skin] all the time. Being confident wearing strapless and sleeveless [clothing] is a big deal to me. As you get older, your skin gets crepey and dry and [preventing that] is all about exfoliation and replenishing with something that is a treatment, not just something that sits on top of the skin. I would say the other [secret weapon] is a really good hairbrush. My hair has been synonymous with me all my life and I would say it’s because I use a really good hairbrush. And I wash it and condition it every single day.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

I would say arugula with parmesan shavings and sliced artichokes. Or broccolini sautéed in garlic with a little butter and olive oil. I have a little pasta in small doses. I love roasted cauliflower, we grow that in the garden. Otherwise my favorite food on the planet is sushi. I would probably live at Nobu or somewhere like that if I could.

For a snack, my new favorite thing is Persian cucumbers peeled and sliced really finely with rice wine vinegar and roasted sesame seeds. I’m in heaven! I’m a muncher so I always make sure I have healthy munching stuff around, like pumpkin seeds. I put them raw in a skillet with nothing in it but a tiny bit of tamari, whisk it all around and [the seeds] start puffing like popcorn. It’s so good — and it’s protein and healthy fat. My garden is also exploding with kale. I like raw kale but I mostly prefer it when it’s been roasted in the oven with a little oil and sea salt and it’s all crunchy like roasted seaweed.

Do you remember your first big splurge?

I was 20 years old and I went to Dickins & Jones, a store in England that I couldn’t normally afford to go to, and I bought a suede coat with a raccoon fur collar. It was very glam. I was persuaded by my mother to buy the hat that went with it, which I couldn’t really afford but she said ‘Darling, you have to, it goes with the coat!’ The first time I wore it was the audition for the James Bond film Live and Let Die, and I came to the meeting and [the director] said “Take off your coat” and I did. I’d always been told I looked different when my hair is off my face, so I thought, I’ll put my hair in the hat and when I take [it] off my hair will come tumbling down. And, in those days, my hair was so long I sat on it. So I came in and took my hat off and I got the role! It was a very, very important investment.

What’s the small stress-saving luxury you swear by at home?

I would say that it’s my automatic coffee machine. Because I don’t want to have to clean that machine, I don’t want to have to measure the coffee — I want it now!

What are you saving up for at the moment?

I’m saving up to help my daughter [photographer Katie Flynn] with the property she has near Joshua Tree — to build a couple more houses on it. There’s nothing more beautiful than living in the desert. My daughter’s place is on Airbnb actually and it backs onto the [Bureau of Land Management] so no one can ever build there. It’s literally like being on another planet. As far as the eye can see, it’s the most beautiful desert. She made a beautiful movie there, actually. It’s called Townes and it won lots of awards and my granddaughter was immediately snapped up as best actress and almost joined my career but her mother stopped her. But it shows you that area and how beautiful it is. You lie out there and look at the stars and somehow the world seems to make sense. It’s tough to beat the ocean, but I must say there’s something magical about [the desert].

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

I would tell my younger self that, when it comes to other people, I didn't cause it, I can’t cure it, I can’t control it. The Three C’s [of dealing with an addict]! I can only do that for myself.