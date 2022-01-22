The First Skin Care Launches Of 2022 Promise Glowing, Hydrated Skin All Year Long

Can you believe the first month of the year's already coming to an end? Now that we're deep into the winter, your skin might be feeling the effects of the dry, chilly hair. Perhaps it's itchy and flaky? Chapped and tight? Or maybe it’s completely normal and unbothered. Ultimately, no matter how your dermis is faring these days, there's a strong case to be made for upgrading your skin care routine during the cold-weather months. And thankfully the best skin care products of January 2022 came in swinging with a bevy of ultra-hydrating and gently exfoliating complexion saviors like moisturizers, serums, and under-eye treatments.

Besides new products, January saw some big changes in the skin care sphere; namely those with an eco-conscious mission. Take Chanel, for example, which made its foray into the clean beauty category this month with a new line entitled N°1 de Chanel. Likewise, Philosophy reformulated its beloved Hope in a Jar line to make its formulas cleaner and implement more sustainable packaging. If this is any indication brands will continue to innovate in the ongoing quest to clean up the beauty industry, more so than ever this year.

In addition to new innovations, many brands are going back to basics by leaning into hydration and repair. From Ole Henriksen’s Peptide Boost moisturizer to Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Overnight Hydrating Face Mask, brands are focusing on barrier repair which is more than understandable because the baseline of great skin is a healthy moisture barrier.

If you’ve already championed a flourishing skin barrier, turn to newness from brands like Shani Darden and Versed for their exfoliating, resurfacing, and tightening formulas to really take your skin to the next level this year.

To help you choose from all of the new products that hit the shelves this month, keep reading to find the new skin care products TZR editors are most excited about.

