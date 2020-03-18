With the recent social distancing shift making eating out a non-existent occurrence, many are forced to brandish some sort of culinary ability, whether it comes naturally or not. And for those who fall in the latter category, there’s an obvious solution for you. Yes, meal subscription services that deliver could be your saving grace in that they save you a trip to the grocery store and work with cooks of all skill levels — and they’re seemingly in the clear from a safety perspective.

According to the most recent information on COVID-19 to date from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), there are no advisories against meal subscription services or food delivery programs. “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures,” writes the CDC on its site.

So, with that in mind, it might be time to give in to your curiosity surrounding meal kit services like HelloFresh and Daily Harvest. In the name of convenience, why not join the party — especially considering the healthy options available? These days, there’s literally a food delivery service for everyone — vegans, the gluten intolerant, Keto-enthusiasts, smoothie lovers, and clean eaters. There are also kits for those short on patience and kitchen tools: Services like Territory Foods deliver ready-to-go meals designed by local chefs in your region, while options like Gobble promise 15-minute meals that require no more than one pan with which to cook.

The lesson to be learned here, is whatever your preference or bandwidth, there’s a meal kit with your name on it looking to make life a bit easier for you. Ahead, 10 available meal subscription options that’ll help you navigate this time indoors — and make eating in a bit more eventful.

Meal Subscription Service: Territory Foods

Pricing: Standard packages start at $13.95/meal

Territory Foods creates healthy locally sourced meals designed by real chefs, serving a number of regions in the U.S., including Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, And San Francisco (to name a few).

Meal Subscription Service: HelloFresh

Pricing: Average meal is $8.99/serving

Arguably the most well-known of the bunch, HelloFresh has been made popular for its gourmet meals made with fresh ingredients. One thing to note: While the company offers vegetarian options and healthier items to choose from, selections for those with additional dietary restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, Keto, etc.) are slim.

Meal Subscription Service: Daily Harvest

Price: Weekly packages range from $6.99/item to $7.75/item (depending on order size) and monthly packages are $6.99/item.

If you want to keep meal prep to a minimum, Daily Harvest is a worthy option in that all the ingredients (with the exception of a liquid/milk base for smoothies and lattes) are packaged in a container. The brand's soups, bowls, and smoothies are designed to keep you eating healthy and well no matter your schedule or time restrictions.

Meal Subscription Service: Freshly

Pricing: Weekly meal plans range from $7.99/meal to $11.50/meal.

Freshly provides chef-made meals, packaged for one, that take no more than three minutes to heat and prepare. And with options like cauliflower shell bolognese and steak peppercorn, you won't have to sacrifice flavor or quality here.

Meal Subscription Service: Splendid Spoon

Pricing: Meal plans range from $9/meal to $13/meal.

Vegans and will love this subscription service, which features clean, plant-based breakfast and lunch meals via soups, smoothies, and grain bowls.

Meal Subscription Service: Green Chef

Pricing; Meal plans range from $10.99/meal to $12.99/meal

This flexible meal prep service is one of the more flexible options, in that it caters to a variety of diets including Keto, plant-based, and Paleo. All meals feature organic ingredients and easy-to-follow-instructions (some basic kitchen tools like sauce pans and skillets may be required).

Meal Subscription Service: Gobble

Pricing: Meal plans range from $7.98/serving to $11.99/per serving

Short on time and patience? Gobble is for you in that it promises a 15-minute dinner sans peeling, chopping, or marinating.

Meal Subscription Service: Purple Carrot

Pricing: Serving plans range from $10.99/serving to $8.99/serving (depending on the amount of people you're serving)

Another solid plant-based option, Purple Carrot offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner that range in prep time from five to 35 minutes. Bonus: There are also packaged healthy snacks to keep your mid-day cravings at bay.

Meal Subscription Service: Sun Basket

Pricing: Meal plans are $11.99/serving and include programs for two- to four-person households.

Featuring organic and clean ingredients, Sun Basket was voted the top meal subscription box by Epicurious, thanks to its "paleo, gluten-free, pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, carb-conscious, Mediterranean, "quick and easy," diabetes-friendly, and 'lean and clean' recipes."

Meal Subscription Service: Trifecta

Pricing: Meal plans range from $108 to $119 per week.

Although on the pricier side of the spectrum (meal plans range about $108 to $119 a week), Trifecta takes the cooking, measuring, guessing, and calculating out of diet plans like Keto, paleo, and vegan. Meals are delivered ready to go with low-sugar, high-protein, and nutrient-dense ingredients.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.