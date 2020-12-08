Everyone has at least one person on their list (this year, you've likely got a few) who could benefit from a little more TLC for mind, body, and soul — which is where some self-care promoting wellness gifts can really come in handy. Whether you're shopping for a someone who's brand new to the world of wellness, or they're pros when it comes to holistic practices that run the gamut from daily yoga or mediation to superfood spiked smoothies (plus plenty of things you've never even heard of).

Because the wellness industry continues to bloom, it's a great time to look for gifts that anyone — no matter how far along they are on their healthy living journey. Goods are more accessible — and even more beautifully designed — than ever before, so all you need to do is sort out what type of self-care is best suited to their needs to start shopping. For example, some people find the ritual of bathing to be especially soothing and even stress-relieving. You can encourage this habit and make it even more luxurious with some pampering products that utilize aromatherapy or skin-softening ingredients.

Perhaps you're seeking the perfect gift for someone who's trying to be more mindful with their food habits. Wholesome and health-focused cookbooks or even superfood powders can make their kitchen adventures more fun while they play with ingredients and recipes that will make them feel good from the inside out.

If movement helps their mood, you might want to consider some chic fitness accessories, like a yoga prop kit that includes everything they need to have a more motivated at-home practice. And home decor aficionados can make their interiors more beautiful while stepping up their wellness game with chic cannabis accessories or a customizable air purifier that's sleek enough to be seamless in any space. Of course, when in doubt, you can always gift your wellness-loving friends the latest in CBD products or supplements.

Need a few more ideas? Read ahead for some examples of the aforementioned wellness gifts, plus some equally luxurious goods that will inspire them to make 2021 the year of self-care.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.