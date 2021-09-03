This 20-Pound Self-Care Essential Is A Must For Fall

Racing heart. Difficulty concentrating. Consistent negative thoughts. Unexplained digestive issues. Spontaneous acne. Trouble sleeping. If you are experiencing a few (or all) of these symptoms, you could very well be a stressed out individual. And you wouldn’t be alone. According to the CDC, “significant increases were observed in the percentages of adults who reported experiencing symptoms of an anxiety disorder (from 31.4% to 36.9%)” from August 2020 through December 2020. It’s not surprising, then, that the past year has seen the meteoric rise of new and innovative self-care essentials that promise to chill you out and give you some peace.

So whether your anxiety is COVID-, work-, relationship-, or just life-related, your body and mind could probably use a break. And not like a one-week vacation where you indulge in wine and spa treatments before going back to your manic day-to-day routine. Rest should be daily, a regular ritual that allows you to disconnect from your email and phone and calm your racing brain for a while.

Said ritual can be anything that brings you some tranquility. Maybe it’s cooking a healthy dinner for yourself. Maybe it’s giving yourself a long, decadent facial. Maybe it’s taking a luxe bath with all the fixings. Or maybe it’s just lying still in a meditative state for 20 minutes. Whatever the method to your un-maddening, tap into it regularly.

If you’re not sure where to begin, TZR compiled a list of self-care essentials to help you prioritize numero uno. Get on it — your mental and physical health will thank you.

