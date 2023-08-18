50 Cool Things That Are Suddenly Getting Wildly Popular On Amazon

Do you get overwhelmed keeping up with the latest trends on TikTok and throughout the Internet? It’s valuable knowing what’s really worth it and what’s just white noise — so we’ve put together this editor-curated list of things that have actually been flying off the shelves at Amazon, backed by thousands of positive ratings. Every so often, an Amazon product makes you question how you lived without it — and this list is chock full of those golden finds.

You’ll find home goods that are reusable and eco-friendly, beauty products beloved by celebs, and some of the cutest decor and accessories around. Read on to find out more about these products that are getting wildly popular on Amazon — you’re about to understand why.

1 These Discreet Silicone Ear Plugs To Block Out Noise Amazon Loop Quiet Solstice Ear Plugs $25 See On Amazon Anyone who's gone to concerts lately knows that the importance of ear plugs for protecting your hearing can't be overstated. These silicone ear plugs, designed for mid-level noise reduction, are perfect for reducing the noise level during concerts and flights, or while studying or sleeping. They're made of super comfy silicone, sit discreetly in your ear, and come in nine cute colors. Available colors: 9

2 This Leak-Proof Stainless Steel Water Bottle In The Most Fun Colors Amazon Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $27 See On Amazon According to its tens of thousands of positive reviews, the Owala FreeSip might just be the perfect water bottle. The BPA-free, stainless steel bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, is leak-proof, and comes in three different sizes: 24, 32, and 40 ounces. It has both a built-in straw and a spout opening so you can either sip or swig. It also has a carrying loop and it comes in 14 different retro-inspired colors — and boasts a whopping 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 14

3 These Silicone Cheese-Shaped Wine Glass Markers Amazon True Zoo Wine Glass Markers (6-Pieces) $14 See On Amazon Never mix up drinks at a party again with these handy little wine glass markers. Shaped as little wedges of cheese, this best-selling set of eight unique charms pairs perfectly with your next cheese board night. At less than an inch long, the silicone charms slide easily onto the rim of your wine glass so you can tell whose drink is whose. They're dishwasher safe, and they come in eight other styles, too, like cats or balloons. Available styles: 9

4 This Versatile Fanny Pack For Hiking Or Accessorizing Amazon jealkip Waist Pack $7 See On Amazon Fanny packs entered the fashion mainstream years ago — and they're here to stay. If you haven't invested in one yet, we promise they're well worth it, and this jealkip waist pack is the perfect place to start. Made of durable waterproof nylon, the pack is perfect for running and hiking, but it's still cute enough to take out on the town. And with four different compartments, it has a surprisingly large capacity. Available colors: 52

5 This Nail Polish Bottle Holder To Prevent Polish Spills Amazon tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $10 See On Amazon Tired of heading to the salon every time you want your nails done? This wearable nail polish holder ring makes giving yourself a mani easy and mess-free. The silicone holder fits any size bottle of nail polish so you can confidently dip the brush without accidentally making a mess, helping you apply the thin, even coats of polish that are key to achieving the perfect manicure. Reviewers rave that this product “makes it so much easier” to do their own nails at home. Available colors: 22

6 This Lunch Container For Packing Never-Soggy Salads Amazon Bentgo Salad Stackable Lunch Container $17 See On Amazon Let's face it: taking your lunch break is a non-negotiable. And taking that lunch break just got a whole lot more exciting with this cute four-compartment lunch container, making it super easy to pack big, nutritious salads and other dishes to bring to work. The container features separate compartments for greens and dressing, so your meal won't go soggy before you can get to it. It’s great for all sorts of other packed lunches, too. Available colors: 8

7 This Heatless Curling Set To Give You Healthy, Shiny Curls Overnight Amazon Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set $16 See On Amazon Heat styling your hair on the daily can lead to dryness and breakage, which is why heatless curling — a way to get bouncy curls with none of the damage — is now all the rage. This Kitsch satin curling set is pretty much the gold standard in heatless curling. Just wrap your hair around the satin rod and secure with the enclosed scrunchies before bed, and you'll wake up to healthy, natural-looking waves come morning.

8 This Jergens Body Lotion You Can Apply In The Shower Amazon Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer $10 See On Amazon Body care is having a major moment, and this Jergens in-shower body lotion is one of the easiest ways to pay a little more attention to the skin from your neck to your toes — why should your face get all the fun? Damp skin absorbs products better than dry skin, so this lotion is designed to be spread on your body directly after you turn off the shower water and before you pat dry. Infused with shea butter oil and hyaluronic acid, it'll leave your skin nourished and hydrated without a sticky, greasy feeling.

9 This Gold-Plated Necklace Necklace Featuring The Constellation Of Your Choice Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Constellation Necklace $13 See On Amazon You'll never want to take off this sparkly, delicate necklace that goes with everything — and because it's plated in 14-karat gold, you'll never have to. This PAVOI zodiac necklace features cubic zirconia stars in the shape of every zodiac sign, and the gold-plated design means it'll hold up well to everyday wear and tear, like exposure to sweat and water. Amazon reviewers are in love with PAVOI, calling their jewelry “affordable and durable and so lovely.” Best of all, PAVOI jewelry is made of 100% recycled materials, and they work to remove 275,000 bottles from the ocean yearly.

10 This Adorable Fruit-Themed Bathmat That Won’t Slide Around The Bathroom Amazon FROZZUR Papaya Bath Mat $22 See On Amazon Sure, you want a high-quality bath mat made of quick-drying microfiber to give you a soft, absorbent landing when you step out of the shower — but how about one that's also shaped like a fruit? This popular non-slip bathmat is made of high-pile microfiber that's super soft and absorbent. Its latex backing means it won't slide around the bathroom floor, and it's machine washable with mild detergent. Plus, it comes in a bunch of other fruit shapes like cherries and lemons. Available colors: 10

11 These Erasable Gel Pens That Come In Lots Of Colors Amazon Pilot FriXion Clicker Erasable Gel Pens $23 See On Amazon Finally, an erasable pen that actually works. FriXion's erasable gel ink pens write smoothly and erase cleanly with just a few strokes of the built-in eraser, using a thermo-sensitive ink that disappears completely with the friction of erasing. This set of 15 FriXion erasable gel pens means you can color code your to-do list and planner like those pros on Pinterest without worrying about making mistakes — because you can fix them. You can even buy pen refills to reduce your waste.

12 These Reusable Dishcloths That Are Biodegradable Amazon brimley Reusable Swedish Dishcloths (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Are you making the switch to more sustainable home goods? Consider investing in these reusable Swedish dishcloths to reduce your reliance on disposable paper towels. Each cloth in this six-pack will last three to 12 months, perfect for mopping up kitchen spills or using with cleaning products. They can be machine washed, and they're made of 30% cotton and 70% cellulose wood pulp, making them completely biodegradable once they've reached the end of their life. Available colors: 4

13 This Tiny Bluetooth Speaker That Packs A Serious Punch Amazon EWA Mini Bluetooth Speaker $18 See On Amazon This just might be the most convenient portable speaker you've ever used. Weighing just 6 ounces and measuring less than 2 inches, the EWA A106Pro mini Bluetooth speaker has over 29,000 five-star ratings and reviews that rave about the impressive volume and bass that'll fill an entire room — and you can easily slip it into your pocket or purse when you're done. The rechargeable battery guarantees at least five hours of play time, making it perfect for anywhere you thought was too inconvenient to bring a speaker, like hiking, in a golf cart, or on a boat. Available colors: 3

14 This Tray That Makes Mini Spherical Ice Balls Amazon WIBIMEN Mini Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Make perfect mini spherical ice cubes for professional-looking drinks at home with this mini ice cube tray. Easy to fill and freeze without spilling, the tray's mini ice cubes will get your drinks colder faster and help you make restaurant-caliber iced coffees, milk teas, and cocktails at home. The tray comes with an ice ball container and scoop so you can make enough balls for a party ahead of time. Reviewers say the product is easy to use and works perfectly — one raves about the “coffee shop vibes” it gives iced coffee. Available colors: 3

15 These Nipple Covers That Fashionistas Swear By Amazon NIPPIES Nipple Covers $27 See On Amazon Pulling off a daring, celebrity-inspired look is easy with these best-selling Nippies reusable nipple covers. The adhesive silicone covers come in four different colors to blend into your skin tone, and have seamless edges that disappear under clothing — perfect for backless dresses or looks made of thin, see-through material. The nipple covers are water resistant, hand washable, and come in their own storage box for easy travel. Available shades: 4

16 This Bond-Repairing Hair Mask That’s Flying Off Shelves Amazon K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask $29 See On Amazon K18's bond repair hair mask is beloved by pros and celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Beiber — and for good reason. Unlike most hair treatments, the product travels to the innermost layer of your hair to reverse damage caused by bleach, heat, and chemicals, all in under four minutes. If you don't believe us, try it for yourself. This bottle will last you around eight to 15 treatments, which you apply like a leave-in conditioner.

17 This Digital Camera That Prints High-Quality Photos Instantly Amazon KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera $50 See On Amazon Level up your Polaroid photo game with this Kodak Printomatic digital print camera that reviewers call “worth every penny.” The point-and-shoot camera takes high-quality photos, automatically printing them right after they're taken (along with saving them to an SD card). The camera uses 2-by-3 inch zinc photo paper, meaning no ink or film is needed. Plus, the camera has a built-in light sensor to turn on the flash when it's needed, meaning you'll never miss a shot.

18 This Ice Roller That Soothes Tired, Puffy Skin Amazon ROSELYN BOUTIQUE Ice Roller Facial Massager $9 - See On Amazon Cold therapy, which has gotten a lot of air time recently, can help calm your skin, soothe inflammation, increase circulation and promote smaller-looking pores. Those are some big promises, but this cryotherapy ice roller was designed to deliver. It's super easy to use — just detach the roller head, store it in the freezer, and reattach it when you're ready to roll (preferably during your morning skin care routine). The roller has 6,000 five-star ratings, with reviewers raving that the product reduces puffiness, helps with sinus pain, and so much more. Available colors: 14

19 This Hilarious Wine Stopper That’s Adorable and Functional Amazon Genuine Fred PICKLED Wine Stopper $10 See On Amazon This adorable pickle wine stopper might be the first and last wine stopper you ever need. The flexible silicone stopper keeps opened wine fresh, makes a great gift, and has a near-perfect rating on Amazon. Not into pickles? The wine stopper comes in banana, cat, crystal, and chicken shapes, too. Reviewers can’t get enough of how cute and useful the stopper is, calling it a hit at parties. Available styles: 5

20 These Disposable Face Towels That Keep Your Skin Care Routine Squeaky Clean Amazon Clean Skin Club Face Wipes (50-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Have you heard the buzz about single-use face towels lately? These Clear Skin Club disposable face clothes are dermatologist-approved, perfect for patting your face dry after washing instead of traditional towels that can harbor bacteria. They're great for removing makeup once they're wet with water or product, too, and they're OKEO-TEX certified, meaning they're made without harmful substances and manufactured in environmentally friendly facilities under safe and socially responsible working conditions.

21 The 5-Minute Journal That’ll Make You Actually Like Journaling Amazon Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal $29 See On Amazon With over 1.7 million copies sold, the Five Minute Journal can help you change your mindset in only five minutes a day. Journaling helps you clear your mind, understand your emotions, get your creative juices flowing, and even get better sleep, and the Five Minute Journal makes journaling a walk in the park, even for folks who don't typically journal. It gives you three prompts in the morning — what you're grateful for, what would make today great, and a daily affirmation — and two prompts at night — highlights of the day and what you learned — making it easy to start journaling if you're intimidated. Available colors: 7

22 This Butter Keeper That Works In Any Style Kitchen Amazon Norpro Glazed Stoneware Butter Keeper $16 See On Amazon Never spread freezing cold butter onto toast again with this butter keeper. The glazed stoneware butter keeper holds up to one stick of butter, and once you fill the base with water, it has an airtight seal to keep your butter fresh for up to thirty days at room temperature. The butter keeper's simple design gives a homey, farmhouse vibe to your kitchen, making it one of Amazon’s best selling butter keepers.

23 This Glass Tumbler That Allows You To Take Any Drink On The Go, Stylishly Amazon Kodrine Glass Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon This glass tumbler comes with a reusable glass straw and a watertight bamboo lid so you can bring drinks like smoothies and iced coffees on the go — in style. The wide mouth makes the tumbler perfect for big ice cubes, thick smoothies, or water infused with cut-up fruit. It has a non-slip silicone body, too, for better grip. The glass body means the cup won't take on the smell of whatever's been inside it, making it endlessly reusable. Available colors: 37

24 This Seed Sprouter Kit For Making Fresh, Healthy Microgreens Amazon Gardens Alive Seed Sprouter Kit $15 See On Amazon If you spend any time in the wellness world, you probably hear a lot about nutrient-dense microgreens. This best selling seed sprouter kit makes it a piece of cake to grow your own microgreens at home, so you can top salads, bowls, and sandwiches with fresh greens all year round. The hydroponic, BPA-free two-tiered sprouter means you can grow multiple types of sprouts simultaneously, with no soil needed.

25 This Reusable Makeup Remover Towel That Only Requires Water Amazon The Original MakeUp Eraser Towel $19 See On Amazon Interested in an eco-friendly makeup wipe alternative? So are thousands of folks on Amazon, including the 11,000 who gave the Makeup Eraser perfect a five-star rating. Using just water and a gentle circular motion, it’ll remove even waterproof makeup without any harash scrubbing or rubbing. Reviewers love how it saves them money and time, and is easily machine washable. “Save yourself $$$$ and stop buying liquid or cloth makeup up remover. Get this!!!” said one reviewer.

26 This Personal Fan That Doubles As A Portable Charger Amazon JISULIFE USB Rechargeable Handheld Mini Fan $15 - See On Amazon The number-one best-selling personal fan on Amazon, this rechargeable handheld mini fan has over 36,000 five-star ratings. It stands up on its own, so you can use it in the handheld mode during your commute and put it in desk mode while you’re at work, it runs for up to 21 hours at a time on one full charge, and the best part? It’s not just a fan — it also functions as a flashlight and a portable power bank to charge your phone. Available colors: 5

27 This Gel Face Mask That Depuffs Tired Skin Amazon PerfeCore Gel Face Mask $14 See On Amazon Another easy way to hop on the cold therapy train? This gel face mask that makes your skin feel instantly refreshed and look less puffy in the morning. Cold therapy for your skin, loved by countless celebs, can help increase blood flow and lymphatic drainage, all while reducing redness. Reviewers love how this product helps them with puffiness, sinus pressure, and even headache relief, too. Available colors: 4

28 This Mini Waffle Maker With Hundred Of Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings Amazon DASH Mini Waffle Maker $13 See On Amazon With a whopping 180,000 five-star ratings and counting, this mini waffle maker is one of the best-selling kitchen products on Amazon. Making 4-inch waffles with the press of a button for only $13, it’s a must-have for any small kitchen space. You can experiment with non-waffle products, too, like hash browns and cookies. It heats up in minutes and cleans up just as easily, and it comes in 20 fun colors and shapes. Available colors: 20

29 This pH-Activated Lip Tint That Turns Into A Custom Shade Of Pink Upon Application Amazon Winky Lux Flower Balm $16 See On Amazon One of the keys to achieving that no-makeup makeup look is the right subtle lip tint. And this super-popular balm couldn’t be any better for that coveted look — it works with your lips’ natural pH to turn into the perfect shade of pink for you. The balm goes on clear, but you’ll get to watch it turn pink in real time right after you apply it. It’s formulated with a real chrysanthemum inside, and reviewers love how hydrating and natural its pink flush is. Available colors: 3

30 These Margarita Glasses That Make You Feel Like You’re At A Restaurant Amazon Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses (Set of 4) $35 See On Amazon These adorable cactus margarita glasses take taco Tuesday to the next level. Reviewers love how sturdy they are, noting that they hold the perfect amount of liquid and ice. The glasses in this set of four are dishwasher and freezer safe, have a sturdy base to prevent spills, and hold up to 16 ounces of liquid, all while adding a fun flare to at-home gatherings.

31 This LED Folding Mirror For Pro-Quality Makeup Application On The Go Amazon deweisn Folding Travel Mirror $25 See On Amazon Doing your makeup on the go just got a lot less stressful with this folding travel mirror. The mirror’s dimmable LED lights make applying makeup a breeze, and you can set the LEDs to white light, warm light, or natural light depending on where you’re headed. The 10-inch mirror is lightweight and ultra thin, so it fits easily into your tote bag for daily touchups, or into your suitcase to bring on your longer travels.

32 This Portable Sunscreen Stick That Gives Your Skin A Glow Amazon Supergoop! Glow Stick $26 See On Amazon Protect your skin daily with a portable sunscreen stick from the brand that pretty much started the sunscreen movement. Supergoop’s Glow Stick SPF 50 is a dry oil sunscreen stick designed for your face, chest, and shoulders, and works to protect some of your most vulnerable skin against both UVA and UVB rays while you’re out and about. Part sunscreen, part skin care, and part makeup, the oxybenzone-free stick doubles as a moisturizer and highlighter, locking in hydration with sunflower seed oil and tamanu oil.

33 This Rechargable Book Light With Different Brightness Settings Amazon Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light $16 See On Amazon If you’re a reader, this handy little rechargeable book light might be the best $16 you’ve spent in a long time. The LED light clips onto your book and illuminates it with three levels of brightness, with warm to cool light options. Plus, the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 70 hours. Some reviewers note that it encourages them to read more, while others find it helpful to add extra light around the house, too, like at the bathroom mirror.

34 A Functional & Adorable Headband For Washing Your Face Amazon I DEW CARE Black Cat Headband $10 See On Amazon Keep hair out of your face while doing your skin care routine or applying makeup with this black cat headband. The soft microfiber is much more gentle on hair than tying it back with an elastic, and it’s more effective at keeping pesky flyaways at bay, too. Reviewers love how comfy and stretchy it is, noting that it fits even petite heads and stays put better than other headbands.

35 These Foot Peel Masks That Make Quick Work Of Calluses & Dead Skin Amazon Dermora Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon If you’ve been seeing viral foot peels all over you feed, take the plunge with this two-pack of exfoliating foot peel masks. These super-popular foot masks keep racking up positive review after positive review, and for good reason — just pop them on for 60 minutes, and over the next week, your dry skin will slowly peel away and reveal baby-soft soles underneath. “It's a game-changer for those suffering from dry, cracked feet, calluses, and stubborn dead skin,” says one reviewer.

36 These Gel Eye Pads To Make Your Under-Eyes Visibly Smoother & Brighter Amazon Maree Eye Gel Pads $25 See On Amazon Eye masks are great for brightening, smoothing, and depuffing your under-eye area, as Dr. Jaimie DeRosa previously told The Zoe Report. These eye gel pads are instantly cooling, too, and were clinically proven to help reduce under-eye puffiness and give skin a hit of hyaluronic acid for a plumper appearance. Reviewers confirm that the pads visibly reduce puffiness and make the under-eye area look super hydrated. Plus, with their fun colors and infusion of glitter, they’re super Instagrammable, too.

37 This Silicone Holder To Protect Your Makeup Sponge When You Travel Amazon FERYES Makeup Sponge Holder $9 See On Amazon In order to properly use a makeup sponge, experts say that cleanliness is paramount. Thankfully, this silicone makeup sponge holder keeps your applicator clean and protected, with ventilation holes to make sure it stays fresh. The plastic-free container fits sponges of all sizes, and comes in 11 colors in packs of one or two. Reviewers love the holders for traveling, and note that they’re super easy to keep clean. Available colors: 11

38 This Insulated Lunch Bag That Comes In Lots Of Cute Colors & Prints Amazon DALINDA Lunch Tote Bag $9 See On Amazon It’s never been chicer to pack your own lunch than with this DALINDA lunch tote bag. Insulated with premium aluminum film, the pack will keep your hot food hot and your cold food cold, perfect for bringing to the office, the beach, or a picnic. The large capacity bags fit lunch, snacks, and multiple drinks, and can even double as shopping bags for the grocery store. Need some lunch inspo to go with your cute new bag? Find some of our favorite healthy lunch recipes here and here. Available colors: 13

39 These Shower Steamers That Add A Little Luxury To Your Daily Routine Amazon Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (18-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with the spa-like experience these shower steamers give their daily routine, awarding them almost 30,000 five-star ratings thus far. Simply put on on the floor of the shower out of the stream of water, and it’ll slowly dissolve, releasing a delicious scent. This pack of 18 steamers comes in six different scents depending on your mood, and reviewers note that the scent is just right — not too strong and not too weak. They make great gifts or favors (although it might be hard not keeping them all to yourself).

40 This Electric Wine Opener For Removing Corks With The Push Of A Button Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $19 See On Amazon Remove wine corks in seconds with just the touch of a button with this electric wine opener — Amazon’s best-selling one. It’s small and discreet for easy storage, and its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 30 bottles. It makes a perfect gift for wine lovers or anyone who could use a wine opener that’s gentler on hands and wrists, and reviewers say it “works like a charm.”

41 These Tongs That Chop Veg & Toss Salads Simultaneously Amazon Toss and Chop Salad Tongs $19 See On Amazon Salads come together in seconds with these toss and chop salad tongs. The two-in-one tool is part knife, part tongs, so it works to chop a bowl of cut veggies into smaller pieces while tossing them with each other, so you can save a step of food prep (and wash less dishes). The stainless steel blades never need sharpening, the handles lock shut for safe storage, and the tool is dishwasher safe. “They just make it so handy to do a finely chopped salad,” commented one reviewer, “and lettuce somehow tastes better if it’s chopped!”

42 This Eye Shadow Primer That’ll Lock In Your Look Amazon Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer $14 See On Amazon Oily skin types get it — an eyeshadow primer is absolutely essential for keeping eye shadow from creasing. This beloved Thank Me Later primer by Elizabeth Mott has garnered over 14,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who rave that the product works wonders for keeping their eye shadow from budging all day long. The mattifying primer is cruelty-free and adds a touch of iridescence to your lids with pearl powder, too.

43 These Organizers That Keep Your Car Tidy Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Say goodbye to a messy car with this ingenious car seat gap organizer. Instead of ending up strewn about or stuck in between seats, sunglasses, phone chargers, cash, snacks, pens, and other little bits and bobs fit neatly into these discreet little pouches that slide between your car seat and the center console. The pockets are made of vegan leather and come with removable dividers.

44 This Glass Mushroom Lamp That’s Adorable & On Trend Amazon BSOD Mushroom Lamp $30 See On Amazon If you haven’t noticed, mushroom decor is all the rage (especially for fall), including these viral Murano mushroom lamps. An affordable alternative to those vintage seventies lights, this mushroom lamp from Amazon is made of hand-blown striped glass and comes in eight different colors. It comes with a warm white lightbulb that can be replaced, and reviewers say it’s well-made and gives off the perfect amount of light for the evenings. Available colors: 8

45 This 64-Ounce Bottle That Keeps Your Water Consumption On Track Amazon AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon If you’re aiming to drink 64 ounces of water a day, this half-gallon water bottle makes it a breeze. It has both ounce and time markers on the side, so you can stay on track with your water consumption throughout the day. The BPA-free plastic water bottle comes with a handling strap and two different lids — one with a straw and one without — and you can grab it in 30 different colors. Available colors: 30

46 These Silicone Soap Dishes That Keep Your Bars Dry — & Look Pretty, Too Amazon leuapl Soap Dishes (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon This two-pack of silicone soap trays with automatic drainage keeps bar soap clean and dry, and since it’s made of silicone, it won’t break or get moldy or rusty like other types of soap dishes. Its food-grade silicone means it’s safe to use with body soap, and you can clean it by throwing it in the dishwasher. Reviewers note that they’re useful for holding bar shampoo and for keeping shower steamers off the floor. Available colors: 4

47 These Bubble Candles To Give Your Space An “Aesthetic” Touch Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candle (Set of 2) $14 See On Amazon These super-trendy, decorative bubble candles look nice and smell even nicer, as they’re perfumed with calming floral scents to make your space that much more cozy. They use 100% soy wax and cotton wicks so they burn with less smoke and soot — but even if you’re not burning them, they come in pastel colors that are super cute just to look at. Reviewers say they “smell amazing” and work well with any type of decor. Available colors: 6

48 This Wall-Mounted Organizer For Tools & Cleaning Supplies Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder $14.97 See On Amazon One of Amazon’s most popular utility racks, this broom holder and garden tool organizer has amassed over 40,000 five-star ratings thus far. The wall-mounted organizer has six hooks and five broom slots, perfect for keeping cleaning supplies orderly in the broom closet, or for organizing rakes, shovels, and other tools in the garage or shed. Reviewers say it’s quick and easy to install, and is quite sturdy one it’s up.

49 This Plasma Lighter That’s Safer & Less Wasteful Than Traditional Ones Amazon fukkuda Dual Arc Electric Candle Lighter $7 See On Amazon Never spend money on a disposable lighter again thanks to this rechargeable lighter that lights candles with a dual plasma arc instead of a flame. It’s endlessly rechargeable with a USB, and it ignites candles and stoves safer and three times faster than a traditional lighter. It has a safety switch and automatically turns off after seven seconds, and reviewers love how they no longer have to buy lighters over and over.