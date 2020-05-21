In the same way that colorful clothing and neon jewelry can alter your mood, a bold print, like the daisy fashion trend, has certain emotional power. One look at the cheerful floral motif, and you're bound to crack a smile — if not gleefully beam from ear to ear. While experiencing the out of doors these days is well, different, you can bring a little bit of the color and quirk to your wardrobe. This season, it's coming up daisies, with options ranging from beaded bracelets to printed apparel and embroidered accessories.

Like most microtrends, daisies have been subtly gaining momentum under the surface, below splashier pattern trends like zebra, cow print, and, of course, tie-dye. "I'm thrilled the daisy trend is making a comeback," Shopbop's fashion director, Caroline Maguire, tells TZR. "The nostalgic print is such a playful throwback and evokes such happiness. We're seeing designers taking updated approaches on the trend from pops of punchy colors to oversized graphics, which are perfect for the summer season ahead."

On the Spring/Summer 2020 runways, daisies appeared on mod midi and maxi dresses at Marc Jacobs, vibrantly accented accessories and apparel at Miu Miu, and emerged at Batsheva in allover prints that covered retro blouses, jaunty leggings, ruffled dresses, and even shoes (designed in collaboration with Dr. Martens and Brother Vellies).

The trend then grew to Instagram, where you've no-doubt scrolled past stylish influencers donning daisies, whether it was a pair of earrings, a babydoll dress, feminine top, or pair of shoes (likely in a delicate sandal or chunky lug-sole from).

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The appeal of this dainty trend is its versatility. The floral design can be found on clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, and swimwear. Even better, it's the type of blossom that can be styled as subtly or maximally as you'd prefer for a range of occasions. Take Veda's orange and pink printed top: "[It's] an effortless choice for dressed-up and casual looks alike," Maguire tells TZR— a definite hit for those with bold taste. "Wear it with tailored pants and heels, or opt for a relaxed approach with distressed denim and cool slides." For those drawn to daisies for their '60s-inspired retro appeal, Maguire says, "This mixed-media dress from Phillip Lim perfectly blends the throwback print with an updated silhouette, which makes for a look that is equal parts fun and elevated."

For a demure daisy moment, Shopbop's fashion director suggests an understated piece like this eyelet top from Sea. "[It's] one of my favorite pieces in my closet right now. If you're new to the trend and looking for a more neutral approach, the daisy eyelet embroidery is a no-fail option." The accessory die-hards will find those little extras impossible to resist. "The Roxanne Assoulin beaded daisy accessories are the perfect addition to any arm or neck party," Maguire says.

Keep scrolling for a stylish edit of daisy pieces for every style and budget from dresses to sandals and jewelry. Fair warning: a mood-elevating result is highly likely. Shop at your own risk.

Shop The Daisy Mictrotrend

