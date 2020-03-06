The Zoe Report
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cow-Print Pieces Were All Over The Fall 2020 Runways, But Here Are 13 Styles You Can Shop Now

By Savannah Sitton
Since leopard spots and zebra stripes have become so highly regarded that they're practically considered neutral patterns, it was only a matter of time before another animal print stepped in. And if one thing was evident from the Fall/Winter 2020 runways this past fashion month, it was that cowhide is the next big thing. The color-blocked feel may seem daunting to pull of at first glance, but is actually shockingly versatile and serves a variety of themes (bohemian, Western, eclectic, etc.) in one swoop. With cow-print pieces spreading at an alarming rate, it's smart to know your options when shopping and considering the pattern.

If you have an eye for trend-spotting you've surely taken note that cow-hide prints are infiltrating the lineups of even the most minimalist of brands. Off-White and Vivienne Westwood are just a couple of big names that got in on the action on recent runways. (And then there was Stella McCartney who had a literal costumed cow at her latest collection showing.) So, it's a safe bet that there will be no escaping the print, and the ultra-chic options ahead nail the look without looking like you just stepped out of a rodeo. With a range of price points and complete assortment of categories, shop TZR's favorite picks, below.

Jessie Denim Trousers

Jessie Denim
£80
House of Sunny

These cropped straight jeans are so versatile they'll likely become your go-to pair for off-duty and polished attire alike.

Easy Coast Flat

Easy Coast Flat
$110
Aerosoles

With both style and comfort promised, Aerosole's cow-hide flats will do plenty of heavy lifting in your spring show rotation.

Emmy Skirt In Bovine

Emmy Skirt In Bovine
$177.35
Hansen And Gretel

The Aussie brand specializes in flirty frocks and dainty prints, and this midi skirt and crop top combo covers both.

99% Angel Shoulder Bag in Cow Print

99% Angel Shoulder Bag in Cow Print
$99
Frasier Sterling

Few bags have the staying power of the baguette and Frasier's hot take is a must-own.

Kai Jacket

Kai Jacket
$295
Miaou

Only the coolest of It girls rep Miaou so it's no surprise its cow print jacket is one of the hottest iterations at the moment.

Jumpsuit In Cow Animal Print

Jumpsuit In Cow Animal Print
$64$45.50
Asos Design

Jumpsuits are a go-to for lazy days since they're a one-and-done option.

Cow Dangle Earrings

Cow Dangle Earrings
$35
No Basic Bombshell

If an all-over cow print feels too abrasive, start with these beyond chic acrylic statement earrings.

Cow-Print Faux Fur Coat

Cow-Print Faux Fur Coat
$930$279
Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung's faux-fur coat is straight out of a fashion girl's dream.

Danby Clogs

Danby Clogs
$120
Aerosoles

Consisting of a wedge platform heel, this sling-back shoe is what clog dreams are made of.

Cow Hide-Print Wrap Dress

Cow Hide-Print Wrap Dress
$1,315
Golden Goose

Golden Goose's wrap dress is among the best dress options for spring.

Asymmetric Calf Hair Mini Skirt

Asymmetric Calf Hair Mini Skirt
$1,250$500
Marques' Almeida

The asymmetric cut of this mini skirt is the unexpected detail that promises to make you look super fashionable no matter how you style it.

Patterned Bucket Hat

Patterned Bucket Hat
$29
Urban Outfitters

Lean into the unique print with this fun bucket hat, which also happens to be among this season's top accessories.

Mystic Cow Print Leather Boots

Ana Boot
$875
Dear Frances

Possibly one of the most perfect versions of the trend, Dear Frances' pull-on style fits a minimal aesthetic and is sure to be the newfound hero of your boot rotation.