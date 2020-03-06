Since leopard spots and zebra stripes have become so highly regarded that they're practically considered neutral patterns, it was only a matter of time before another animal print stepped in. And if one thing was evident from the Fall/Winter 2020 runways this past fashion month, it was that cowhide is the next big thing. The color-blocked feel may seem daunting to pull of at first glance, but is actually shockingly versatile and serves a variety of themes (bohemian, Western, eclectic, etc.) in one swoop. With cow-print pieces spreading at an alarming rate, it's smart to know your options when shopping and considering the pattern.

If you have an eye for trend-spotting you've surely taken note that cow-hide prints are infiltrating the lineups of even the most minimalist of brands. Off-White and Vivienne Westwood are just a couple of big names that got in on the action on recent runways. (And then there was Stella McCartney who had a literal costumed cow at her latest collection showing.) So, it's a safe bet that there will be no escaping the print, and the ultra-chic options ahead nail the look without looking like you just stepped out of a rodeo. With a range of price points and complete assortment of categories, shop TZR's favorite picks, below.