Cow-Print Pieces Were All Over The Fall 2020 Runways, But Here Are 13 Styles You Can Shop Now
Since leopard spots and zebra stripes have become so highly regarded that they're practically considered neutral patterns, it was only a matter of time before another animal print stepped in. And if one thing was evident from the Fall/Winter 2020 runways this past fashion month, it was that cowhide is the next big thing. The color-blocked feel may seem daunting to pull of at first glance, but is actually shockingly versatile and serves a variety of themes (bohemian, Western, eclectic, etc.) in one swoop. With cow-print pieces spreading at an alarming rate, it's smart to know your options when shopping and considering the pattern.
If you have an eye for trend-spotting you've surely taken note that cow-hide prints are infiltrating the lineups of even the most minimalist of brands. Off-White and Vivienne Westwood are just a couple of big names that got in on the action on recent runways. (And then there was Stella McCartney who had a literal costumed cow at her latest collection showing.) So, it's a safe bet that there will be no escaping the print, and the ultra-chic options ahead nail the look without looking like you just stepped out of a rodeo. With a range of price points and complete assortment of categories, shop TZR's favorite picks, below.