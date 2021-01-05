While designers and insiders may be predicting lots of drama and bold colors for 2021, it's still hard not to crave a soft, soothing space to escape to (or be stuck in) with all the chaos happening around us. Thankfully, some brands clearly understand that, and are sticking to a calming palette and comfortable pieces for the new year. One such retailer? West Elm, which just launched its spring collection full of muted color schemes, understated styles, and clean lines.

In other words, it's everything you need to create an at-home oasis, which is plain to see from its newly released spring lookbook. While the beautifully styled editorial does highlight three distinct styles, its overarching theme is one of tranquility, whether that's achieved by a subdued palette or cozy, plush pieces.

That's not to say that it's boring or simple, though; in fact, its spring collection is far from it. The first style West Elm embraces in the lookbook is "boxo luxe," a sort of muted Cali-cool aesthetic the brand describes as "sophisticated but not stuffy, polished but not too precious." There's also "chic retreat," which is classic and tailored, and has a decidedly calming vibe despite its focus on the power of contrast. And its final style is "cool and collected," an artistic-yet-clean look that's an interesting mix of Scandinavian-inspired designs and handcrafted accents.

Courtesy of West Elm Courtesy of West Elm

It may only be January, but West Elm's spring collection is officially available now. So, you can start copying these looks immediately if you're a fan of the vibes. Looking to get that elegant bohemian aesthetic? Try something like the Solana Papasan Chair for $359, which will give you both comfort and style. To recreate the "chic retreat" feel, it doesn't get much sleeker than the Anton Marble Coffee Table for $699. And for a more eclectic room, opt for its Wanderer Shag Rug, which starts at $400.

There's no better time to refresh your home than the new year, so continue on to start shopping a few new pieces from West Elm's just-launched collection, and then head over to its site to peruse it all.

