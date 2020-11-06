This time of year can be stressful enough, between the time spent with family, foods to prepare, and of course the gift shopping. One way to make everything go a little more smoothly is to kill two birds with one stone — like finding festive decor for your home and gifts for loved ones all in one fell swoop within West Elm's holiday collection.

You may already look to the accessible-yet-chic home decor retailer for pieces that are the perfect balance of contemporary and classic and therefore meant to last, but its seasonal offerings are just as reliable, as evidenced by the wealth of stylish finds in its holiday collection. If it's your own space you're looking to shop for, the latest goods include plenty of holiday decor that caters to the minimalist who's trying to avoid the usual cliches: Think Mercury glass globes and marble menorahs.

And if you'll be doing any entertaining this year, West Elm's got you covered with seasonal table decor like bark-textured linens, and pomegranate-shaped salt and pepper shakers that give guests the feeling of winter without being over-the-top. For those whose hosting duties include cooking or baking, the holiday collection includes kitchen tools that won't just help you tackle all the dishes on your menu (like a stand mixer or waffle maker), but are designed to dress up your decor, too. Of course, these also happen to make great gifts for the culinary adventurers on your list.

Besides any holiday-themed decor, another way to get into a winter mood is by updating your space with some essentials that guarantee coziness, like a knit throw blanket or a velvet pillow cover. Even a candle scented with the things that remind you of the season (think woodsy and warming spices) can help to instantly transition any room. Ahead, find all of these and other standouts from the holiday collection that can help you navigate the season in style — whether you're shopping for your own home or someone else's.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

West Elm Holiday Collection: Table Decor

West Elm Holiday Collection: Festive Accessories

West Elm Holiday Collection: Cozy Essentials

West Elm Holiday Collection: Cozy Essentials: Kitchen Wares