In the world of diamonds, a handful of silhouettes are always en vogue. Chances are you’re already familiar with the round, cushion, and square cuts — not to mention the trending, celebrity-approved oval and emerald shapes. Of course, a few more unique options are also considered timeless classics, like the heart or pear. But it’s 2020, the golden age of unconventional jewelry — and there are no rules. And if you’ve already gotten your fix on unique gemstones, VRAI’s Iconic Shapes collection is about to give you a new take on diamonds.

VRAI — the Los Angeles-based jewelry line from the Diamond Foundry — is introducing a new set of diamond shapes, which each put a new perspective on what it means to be “classic.” The Iconic Shapes capsule embraces VRAI’s penchant for modern design with seven unique cuts — hexagon, keystone, long hexagon, lozenge, Octavia, shield, and half moon — as well as two lesser-known classics: the baguette and Asscher. And to further showcase their unconventional qualities, the brand is showcasing each shape as simple solitaire earrings.

Despite the rise and fall of trends that come each season, one of the most exciting parts of jewelry — and on a greater scale, fashion — is the way it allows you to express yourself. From the way you choose to layer your necklaces to how you customize a signet ring, injecting a part of your personality into the baubles you wear is key to finishing ensembles with an air that’s uniquely yours.

VRAI’s new earrings — which are available for $1,100 for a single stud or $2,200 per pair — are made using 14k recycled gold to complement the brand’s sustainably created .75-carat diamonds. VRAI created its Iconic Shapes collection to empower your self-expression, according to the brand's chief executive officer, Mona Akhavi. "The Iconic Shapes collection is one of the most innovative collections VRAI has launched to date," she tells TZR in an email. "These shapes give [our customers] a way to express their individuality by mixing and layering within the collection."

Anyone who loves the classic look of a round cut diamond but wants something a little different might consider the Octavia Studs, which is an octagonal shape that features 88 facets for a transfixing sparkle — not unlike the classic Brilliant Round cut. Those of you who want something inspired by another era may opt for the Lozenge Studs, a sleek diamond-shaped option that houses step-cut facets for a cool Art Deco edge.

If you love the traditional emerald cut diamond — a shape that’s been a popular celebrity engagement style — try the Keystone Studs, which have a trapezoid-like shape with long, clean lines. Or, if your jewelry box needs something unexpected, the Shield Studs put a geometric spin on the elegant pear shape.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see each design from VRAI’s Iconic Shapes collection below.

