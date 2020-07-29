It hasn’t even been a full week since Demi Lovato got engaged, but her emerald-cut diamond ring has already flooded the Internet. This was bound to happen — celebrity engagements, whether they make a formal announcement or not, will always garner an unparalleled amount of attention. Of course, it isn’t just due to the exciting news for the biggest names in Hollywood, it’s also because of the stunning (and sizeable) rings that come with the proposal. Not to mention, they often showcase the leading trends, and if you’re looking for timeless emerald cut engagement rings like Demi Lovato’s, the options are virtually endless.

On July 23, the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the big news of her engagement to 29-year-old Max Ehrich — who stars in Netflix’s Walk. Ride. Rodeo. While the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has understandably been on Cloud Nine since her beau popped the question, the details behind her gorgeous three-diamond ring have been rolling out. According to TMZ, Lovato’s emerald-cut engagement ring — which was designed by Ehrich with celebrity jeweler Peter Marco — is estimated to be worth over $2.5 million. And with the two trapezoid diamonds to accompany the center stone, the ring is said to weigh over 10 carats.

Like most celebrity engagement rings, a style exactly like Lovato’s may be out of your budget. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as inspiration. The simple and effortlessly chic emerald cut diamond will always be among the timeless engagement trends. However, judging by Lovato — who’s the most recent star to sport the sophisticated shape — it’s clear that it's having a moment in 2020.

Perhaps you want something similar to the “I Love Me” singer’s ring, but with an unexpected twist. In which case, consider Ashley Zhang’s Adela Engagement Ring, which features an east-west setting is available for $23,100. Want something even more modern? Jemma Wynne’s Emerald Cut and Double Pear Diamond Open Ring feels like a combination of Lovato’s and Emily Ratajkowski’s two-stone style.

Of course, if you want a more traditional style, you can’t go wrong with Lauren Addison’s Emerald-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring, which features a contrasting gold pavé band. And for those who want a style that looks nearly identical to Lovato’s, the Platinum Emerald Cut Diamond Ring from Nicole Rose is available for $68,000.

Whether it features additional diamonds like Lovato’s or not, this sleek style is one with major staying power. Scroll down to see more engagement rings featuring emerald cut stones for a bridal look inspired by Lovato’s.