Deciding on what types of jewelry to invest in can be a choice that’ll leave even the most discerning shopper at a crossroads. And when new styles come and go with each season, it’s tough to know which ones will be in it for the long haul. That said, if you’ve taken note of the latest jewelry trends to surface, chances are you’ve seen one that takes a personal approach: the custom signet ring. Perhaps your jewelry box already houses a classic style featuring your initials. But if you want to take your collection up a notch, Sorellina’s Design Your Own Signet Ring generator will give you the tools to create a ring just the way you want it.

With its long history of leaving a personal mark, the classic signet ring is one of the easiest ways to add a unique touch to any ensemble. And while daintier options — like the Meghan Markle-approved Open Heart Signet Ring from Missoma, will always have a place among your baubles — the latest iterations of the trend have taken a bolder approach.

Designers from all corners of the jewelry world have put their spin on the timeless style. From modern and playful details like enamel illustrations to nostalgia-inducing modern class rings, there’s bound to be a version of the signet ring for you. However, if you want a style that was truly made for you (in every sense of the word), look no further than the Brooklyn-based jewelry brand Sorellina.

“In these uncertain times, people are looking towards jewelry that makes them feel protected,” Nicole Carosella, co-founder and one half of the sister duo behind Sorellina, tells TZR in an email. “Our signet rings offer a sense of support and good vibes through various stone and motif combinations.” Her sister and co-founder, Kim Carosella, also shares that the personal aspect is what adds to the trend. “Personalized jewelry is incredibly popular right now, and signet rings are essentially the oldest form of customized jewelry.”

If you’re just dipping your toes into the custom signet ring trend, Sorellina’s new custom generator will break down every part of the process to design your version of its signature style for $2,600. You’ll be able to choose each detail, including the type of metal, stone, and motif, creating a modern heirloom to join your ring stack. “Signet rings are one of those jewelry pieces that stand the test of time because they’re so personal,” Nicole says. “They hold a lot of meaning, especially when adorned with symbols that evoke a feeling of protection, good fortune, harmony, and serve as a spiritual compass.”

If you aren’t sure where to start, scroll down to see Sorellina’s ready-made signet rings below to spark your inspiration. Then head to the brand’s site to create your own.

