A holiday tradition is forming over at the clean drugstore beauty brand Versed. Last year for the holidays, it rolled out a facial massager kit bundled with two serums — for only $16.99. Difficult to top, yes, but its newest launch might do just that, and with a brand-new facial tool to boot. Versed's holiday 2020 set, The Big Chill, just arrived online Oct. 20, introducing the affordable brand's take on ice globes.

Better yet? The limited-edition, three-piece set also only retails for $16.99. The kit features a .5-ounce Just Breathe Clarifying Serum Mini, .5-ounce The Fix Emergency Eye Mask Mini, and one Frozen Cooling Globe, a glass facial wand that can be stored in the fridge or freezer. Then, once the globe has reached your desired level of chill, just smooth on a skin care product and use the wand to massage your skin. The soothing wand will help work the product into skin, and assist with de-puffing and circulation. (Think the lymphatic massage of gua sha, on ice.)

Versed went ahead and provided everything you needed for your "winter unwind," as well. The clarifying serum acts as the perfect companion to the tool; its texture is smooth, light, and provides great slip, minimizing the chance of pulling your skin as you work with the globe. The serum's willow bark extract, niacinamide, and sodium hyaluronate are a plus, too, if your skin is naturally acne- and oil-prone.

Courtesy of Versed

However, the eye mask is the pièce de résistance when paired with the ice globe and serum. Apply it to your skin after you finish using the wand on your eye area — the caffeine, cucumber juice, and vitamins will reinforce all of the work you put in with the facial tool, encouraging swelling and redness to go down while amplifying hydration. Like the serum, the mask formula is smooth and easy to apply; a particularly nice perk if you have lines around your eyes.

At the moment, you can find The Big Chill set only on Versed's website — however, a Target launch will arrive on Oct. 25. Only time will tell, though, how long the value kit will stay in stock. Below, Versed's holiday 2020 gift set.

