Visiting a Dior Spa used to require booking a flight to Paris and stopping by either the Cheval Blanc or Plaza Athénée to experience the luxury brand’s beauty sanctuary — until now. On August 6, Dior’s first permanent spa in North America — Dior Spa New York — opened its doors. Housed on the top floor of the new Dior flagship boutique on the corner of 57th Street and Madison Avenue, the spa offers visitors a peaceful oasis above the city. Designed by Peter Marino, the space effortlessly blends the timeless elegance of French luxury with Dior’s innovative vision for wellness, skin care, and beauty.

So what can one expect from Dior Spa New York? While the look and feel of the spa are similar to the aforementioned Dior Spas in Paris, what really makes this location unique is the treatment menu, which will be exclusive to the New York location. The offerings include a customized “Haute Couture” facial developed with celebrity facialist and Dior skin care ambassador Sarah Akram. The 90-minute treatment starts with an in-depth skin analysis, measuring collagen, hydration, elasticity, sebum, and pH levels in the skin. Then, a combination of modalities — think microcurrent, LED light therapy, cryotherapy, and more — are selected, based on the results, and paired with expert massage techniques for a sculpted look. The standout body treatment on the New York menu, called New Look, focuses on lymphatic drainage and sculpting, blending massage techniques with Icoone technology to boost collagen and enhance skin tone.

Inside the spa, there’s also the Light Suite. It’s the specially-designed treatment room where you’ll find four exclusive light therapy treatments, created in partnership with sleep expert Dr. François Duforez. The newest treatment, Happiness, uses light to stimulate serotonin and dopamine, helping balance mood and improve sleep.

Dior Spa New York isn’t just about beauty — it’s a full-on experience. Every treatment features infrared or re-energizing mattresses, anti-stress weighted blankets, and cryo-sleep masks. Plus, the whole space is enveloped in a custom scent by Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Christian Dior Parfums. Whether you’re looking for a tailored facial, a body sculpting session, or a moment of pure relaxation, this spa promises an experience that’s more than skin deep.