The skincare power of a cool facial massage is iconic at this point — remember throwing spoons in the freezer to clear away under-eye bags? Admittedly, the 2020 version of that DIY is a tad more elevated. Meet ice globes, a futuristic-looking beauty tool you might've spotted on Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram or while reading up on Cindy Crawford's skincare routine. And while their celebrity fans are impressive, ice globes' facial benefits are even better.

"Cooling facial massage tools have gained significant popularity over the last decade, and it’s likely due to the impact that K-beauty has had around the world," Andy Hamm, marketing coordinator for the beauty brand Aceology, tells TZR over email. "Many have heard of the trendy 10+ step skincare regimes practiced by Korean women, and using ice water/skin icing has frequently been mentioned as one of the many vital steps in achieving perfect, glass-like skin."

So, what happens when you glide one of the Instagram-friendly beauty tools along your skin? According to Hamm, quite a bit: Benefits include minimizing inflammation or puffiness, helping lymphatic drainage and sinus pressure, reducing redness and pore size, and kick-starting circulation — "which helps to provide a radiant glow to the skin," says Hamm.

Hamm also notes the increase in cooling-tool services at spas "as the benefits are immediate — not to mention, they feel incredibly soothing," leading to the desire for at-home tools. That, and the need to upgrade traditional skin icing, a classic beauty technique that involves swirling an ice cube on top of your skin.

"While skin icing provides many of the benefits of ice globes, it also has its downsides. As the skin is in direct contact with ice, it’s possible to damage skin cells if left in one spot for too long," explains Hamm. "[Skin icing tools] are designed to stay cold, mess free, and drama free throughout the entire duration of the massage, all while providing the same benefits of skin icing."

You have options, too, when it comes to your globe style. Below, a few ice globe facial tools to consider adding to your routine (and fridge).

