There's hardly an eyeshadow palette on earth that has managed to reach the cult status of Naked, the neutral-to-smoky range that unknowingly became the starting point for an entire posse of palettes a decade ago. And while the original set — as well as its early successors — was distinctly colorless (hence the name), Urban Decay's new Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette is an indication of how much the beloved collection has changed.

Paying homage to the makeup brand's signature hue, the theme of the sprawling Naked lineup's newest addition is purple. Past Naked palettes have tested the waters of color, introducing a fiery Heat palette in 2017, a cherry-inspired iteration in 2018, and a golden honey palette in 2019, but 2020's is ~by far~ the most vibrant of them all.

The new Naked Ultraviolet Palette features 12 highly pigmented shades, including soft lavender, iridescent plum, subtle mauve, raspberry sparkle, fuchsia, a golden-pink shimmer that looks to have been made for sun-drenched days, and a hypnotizing mint-to-pearl holographic transformer.

The holographic eyeshadow trend has been easing onto the beauty scene for a while now, but lately, palettes — like Pat McGrath's Mothership VIII Divine Rose II Palette — have actually incorporated transformational shades, eliminating the need for pro-level blending.

However, staying true to its Naked roots, the Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette is bookended by neutrals: a satiny ivory on one side and on the other, a smoky, shimmery black. The color scheme of Urban Decay's new launch is right on par with this season's purple eyeshadow obsession, the final piece of evidence that the '90s have officially, unequivocally taken over.

With the new launch, Urban Decay also announced three new additions to its Global Citizens collective. "Women who personify the brand's DNA and Pretty Different campaign," the brand said in a press release. They are singers Normani and G.E.M. and Riverdale actor Camila Mendes, all of whom can be seen rocking ultraviolet lids on the brand's Instagram feed.

The new palette is available now for $49 at Sephora.com and UrbanDecay.com, and at other retailers selling Urban Decay starting July 5.

