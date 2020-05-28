Since first debuting across the runways earlier this year, Pat McGrath Labs' upcoming DIVINE ROSE collection created a formidable buzz amongst fans. But on May 28 — one day before the collection's release — the makeup artist's eponymous beauty brand elevated the excitement to all new heights by officially unveiling its first-ever global face: fellow sartorial legend Naomi Campbell. "Naomi's beauty is without compare, but what truly makes her special, and the ultimate McGrath Muse, is her legendary loyalty, unparalleled work ethic and sublime soul," explained a quote from Pat McGrath herself in a press release. "It is an understatement to say that I consider myself blessed to call her a friend."

Leave it to both icons to kick off the partnership with a bang, too. Campbell stars in the beauty brand's new "DIVINE ROSE" campaign film, and will appear in future campaigns as well as Pat McGrath Labs' new virtual Masterchat series. "Pat is my chosen family and an undeniable creative force in the beauty business who has been in my life since the early stages of my career," added a quote from Naomi Campbell. "Pat has created a line that brings fantasy and glamour back into our daily lives and makes us dream again!"

Just now learning about the soon-to-launch DIVINE ROSE collection? Here's everything you need to know. It includes two eyeshadow palettes — the Mothership VII: Divine Rose and the Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II — both retailing at $125. The latter includes the groundbreaking metallic shade VR Sextraterrestrial, a fuchsia, copper, and chartreuse triochrome shift first seen at Prada's Fall/Winter 2020 show. "Triochrome creates new dimensions of kaleidoscopic color," noted McGrath. "You asked and Mother listened: let the expanded universe of DIVINE ROSE fuel endless artistry."

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Continuing the rosy theme, Pat McGrath Labs is releasing two shades of MatteTrance Lipstick ($38), LUST: Gloss ($28), and Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil ($28) — all various shades of plucked-from-the-rose-garden pink — in special DIVINE ROSE packaging. If you've never been able to find your perfect, everyday pink lip color before, now is certainly your chance.

To pick up the DIVINE ROSE collection — and see more from the new Pat McGrath Labs face, Naomi Campbell — swing by the beauty brand's website. And make sure to set an alarm if you do have your eye on anything from the upcoming makeup collection; as with any Pat McGrath Labs launch, you can expect it to sell out fast.